Domestic Help Assaulted by Woman in Noida’s Cleo County Society

A new video has emerged showing a woman beating a domestic worker in the Noida’s Cleo County society. The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, has accused the woman, identified as Shefali Kaul, of tying her up, preventing her from leaving the house, and beating her every day. A case has been registered at the Phase 3 police station based on a complaint by the victim’s male employer. The ADCP Central Noida has stated that action will be taken based on the evidence in the case.

Shephali Kaul caught on camera assaulting domestic worker in elevator
Shefali Kaul can be seen assaulting her house help in an elevator

Noida, has recently been in the news for several incidents of violence and abuse. In September, a video circulated on social media showing a woman physically and verbally assaulting a security guard in the same society. The woman was subsequently arrested by the police. In August, another woman was arrested for assaulting an e-rickshaw driver after her car was allegedly dented by the driver’s vehicle.

The abuse and violence depicted in these videos is disturbing and unacceptable. It is important for all individuals to respect the rights and dignity of others, regardless of their social status or occupation. It is hoped that the perpetrators of these crimes will be held accountable for their actions and that justice will be served for the victims.

Shefali Koul, a user on Twitter, shared a series of videos in which the victim claimed to have stolen from Koul and mixed sleeping pills in the drinks consumed by her employers. Koul tweeted that the victim had been caught after committing these actions and that her family was attempting to extort money from Koul by making false allegations. Koul also stated that the security guards who caught the victim did not obtain a statement from her.

India Introduces iNCOVACC Nasal Vaccine for COVID-19 Prevention
Tesla’s Stock Price Falls Again as Production Schedule at Shanghai Plant Reduced for 2023
