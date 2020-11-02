India has always objected to Pakistan over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan. Imran Khan has declared Gilgit-Baltistan as the fifth Pak province without heeding that objection. After the Indian External Affairs Ministry, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh became vocal.

On Monday, Rajnath tweeted that Gilgit-Baltistan is part of India. Pakistan has illegally occupied it. Pakistan has declared Gilgit-Baltistan as a new province. According to India, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are an integral part of India.

Rajnath further said that India never wanted India to be divided, But it has happened. Everyone knows what is being done with the Hindus, Sikhs, and Buddhists in Pakistan. India has enacted citizenship laws to protect non-Muslims from religious persecution.

Incidentally, the decision to make Gilgit-Baltistan a new province of Pakistan under the Pakistan Army and China pressure is quite clear. No matter what Imran Khan says, he seems as a puppet of the Pakistan Army. Pakistan’s opposition leadership has repeatedly made such demands. Earlier, Imran Khan had taken several decisions on the advice of Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. And this time, it can be said that there is direct support of the army in declaring Gilgit-Baltistan as the fifth province of Pakistan. China operates several mines in this part of Pakistan. And so they do not want any unrest in Gilgit-Baltistan. China also intends to use the region’s Karakoram road to supply goods.

Support Indian Spectator by subscribing to our Daily Newsletters, Submit your opinion/articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

3 years since Rohingya crisis had started, yet no end in sight