Why Lakshadweep Trails Behind the Maldives: A Look at Geography and Tourism

Ashutosh Mishra
By Ashutosh Mishra

The proximity of Lakshadweep and the Maldives, two archipelagic islands nestled in the Indian Ocean, raises intriguing questions about the geographical, economic, and tourism disparities between these island paradises. This article aims to conduct an in-depth analysis, surpassing surface-level observations, to unravel the factors contributing to Lakshadweep’s lag in comparison to the Maldives and assess its potential to catch up in the tourism sector.

Following the revelation of discriminatory sentiments from the Maldivian government during the “India Out” protests and demonstrations against Prime Minister Modi, India is now reconsidering its focus on developing Lakshadweep as a primary tourism destination for its own citizens and the world. In response to this, Prime Minister Modi personally visited Lakshadweep and shared captivating images of its scenic beauty on Twitter.

Geographical Overview:

Lakshadweep:

Lakshadweep is an archipelago comprising 36 islands, strategically positioned between 8° and 12° N latitude and 71° and 74° E longitude. Located 200 to 400 kilometers off the southwestern coast of India, these islands, totaling a mere 32 square kilometers, boast a diverse topography of coral atolls and lagoons, surrounded by the crystal-clear waters of the Arabian Sea.

Maldives:

Situated south of India and Sri Lanka, the Maldives comprises 26 atolls stretching across 800 kilometers from north to south and 120 kilometers from east to west. Covering an expansive 298 square kilometers, the Maldives showcases a similar geographical makeup to Lakshadweep, featuring coral atolls, lagoons, and the azure expanse of the Indian Ocean.
The Maldives is larger in landmass compared to Lakshadweep. The Maldives covers an area of approximately 298 square kilometers, making it a larger archipelago, while Lakshadweep, in contrast, has a total land area of about 32 square kilometers.

Factors Contributing to Disparities:

Economic Disparities:
Maldives has harnessed tourism as a pivotal driver of economic growth, constituting a substantial portion of its GDP. Lakshadweep grapples with economic challenges, marked by a less developed tourism sector and limited resources in comparison to the Maldives.

Tourism Infrastructure:
Maldives boasts a sophisticated tourism infrastructure, characterized by luxurious resorts, world-class amenities, and a well-established hospitality industry.
Lakshadweep’s tourism infrastructure is in its infancy, with a scarcity of upscale accommodations and amenities, posing a challenge for attracting high-end tourists.

Connectivity and Accessibility:
Maldives benefits from an extensive network of international flights, ensuring global accessibility and drawing tourists from diverse corners of the world.
Lakshadweep struggles with limited connectivity, hindering its accessibility for international tourists and impacting its tourism potential.

Tourism Potential of Lakshadweep:

Untapped Natural Beauty:
Lakshadweep harbors unparalleled natural beauty, boasting pristine coral reefs, crystalline lagoons, and a vibrant marine ecosystem. This offers a compelling proposition for eco-tourists and nature enthusiasts seeking untouched paradises.

Cultural Heritage:
The archipelago possesses a rich cultural heritage, influenced by Arab, Portuguese, and Indian traditions. The strategic promotion of cultural tourism can position Lakshadweep as a unique and culturally enriching destination.

Sustainable Tourism Practices:
Emphasizing sustainable tourism practices can differentiate Lakshadweep, fostering an eco-friendly image committed to preserving its fragile ecosystems. This approach can attract responsible travelers seeking destinations that prioritize environmental conservation.

Government Initiatives:
Successful tourism development in Lakshadweep necessitates proactive government initiatives. Focusing on comprehensive infrastructure development, attracting investments in tourism, and enhancing connectivity are critical steps to elevate Lakshadweep’s appeal as a premier tourist destination.

Diversification of Tourism Offerings:
Lakshadweep can explore diverse tourism offerings, including adventure tourism, water sports, and wellness retreats, to attract a broader spectrum of tourists.

Lakshadweep, while currently trailing behind the Maldives, holds immense untapped potential. The archipelago’s unique natural assets, rich cultural heritage, and commitment to sustainable tourism can pave the way for it to become a formidable competitor in the Indian Ocean tourism sector. Realizing this potential demands a holistic approach involving government initiatives, strategic planning, substantial investments, and collaborative efforts from local communities.

Lakshadweep’s journey toward becoming a premier tourist destination is not merely an economic endeavor but an opportunity to showcase and preserve the region’s intrinsic beauty and cultural diversity on the global stage. As the archipelago navigates these challenges, it has the potential to emerge as a sought-after destination, offering a distinctive and enriching experience for travelers in the years to come.

