Fire breaks out on platform number five of New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident a massive fire broke out at New Delhi railway station on Thursday evening. No casualty was reported and the fire has been brought under control.

The fire had engulfed a hawker’s shop on platform number 5 of the Delhi railway station, the fire department according to them received information about the incident around 7.20 pm, the official said.

A thick plume of smoke and flame could easily be seen rising from the top of the platform.

“The situation is under control now,” the official said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.New Delhi: A fire broke out at the New Delhi Railway Station on Thursday evening, a Fire Department official said.