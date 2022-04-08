Nation

Fire breaks out on platform number five of New Delhi Railway Station

By IS NewsDesk

-

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident a massive fire broke out at New Delhi railway station on Thursday evening. No casualty was reported and the fire has been brought under control.

The fire had engulfed a hawker’s shop on platform number 5 of the Delhi railway station, the fire department according to them received information about the incident around 7.20 pm, the official said.

A thick plume of smoke and flame could easily be seen rising from the top of the platform.

“The situation is under control now,” the official said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.New Delhi: A fire broke out at the New Delhi Railway Station on Thursday evening, a Fire Department official said.

 

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous articleTo Achieve Net-zero Emissions India Will Need $12.4 Trillion, Says A Study
Next articleRussia Expelled From UNHRC, What Was India’s Role?
IS NewsDesk
Stories curated by our interns and news crew. Originally reported or general compilation from various available sources and news agencies.

Latest News

World

Russia Expelled From UNHRC, What Was India’s Role?

The current global situation in the midst of the Russo-Ukraine War is affecting the rest of the world in...
Policy

To Achieve Net-zero Emissions India Will Need $12.4 Trillion, Says A Study

According to a recent study by Standard Chartered, a financial services company, India will need to spend atleast $12.4...
Politics

Important Points About The Criminal Procedure (Identity) Bill 2022, You Must Know

The Criminal Procedure (Identity) Bill 2022 was passed by the Lok Sabha or the lower house of Parliament on...
Nation

Al-Qaeda Chief Al-Zawahiri supports Muskan Khan over Hijab Controversy

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri has used the recent hijab controversy in Karnataka to target Indian democracy and its people....
Coronavirus

Union Health Ministry refutes Reports of XE variant of Covid found in India

Based on the inputs from BMC Mumbai, the media reported on Wednesday that a new XE variant of the...
IPL Updates

RCB vs RR: Royal Challengers Bangalore Defeated Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clinched their second consecutive match in the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 by defeating...
Nation

Foreign Minister Jaishankar talks to Antony Blinken ahead of 2+2 dialogue

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held telephonic discussions with his US counterpart Antony J Blinken on...
Coronavirus

First case of novel Coronavirus virus XE reported in Mumbai

In a new development, India has reported its first case of a new variant of the coronavirus called XE...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate