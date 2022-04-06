Nation

Foreign Minister Jaishankar talks to Antony Blinken ahead of 2+2 dialogue

By IS NewsDesk

-

1 min.

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held telephonic discussions with his US counterpart Antony J Blinken on various bilateral issues besides the war situation between Ukraine and Russia at the global level.

The importance of this discussion for both the countries also increases because next week a very important two plus two dialogue is going to happen between the two countries. In this dialogue, along with the heads of the foreign ministries and defence ministries of both the countries will discuss many issues.

Jaishankar with Antony Blinken

“Spoke to @SecBlinken ahead of our 2+2 consultation. Discussed bilateral issues and latest developments related to Ukraine,” Jaishankar said on Twitter.

In Washington, State Department spokesman Edward Price said Blinken spoke with Jaishankar to review regional and global priorities, including the situation in Ukraine. “They agreed to accommodate developments and look forward to meeting again soon,” he said.

Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh are due to visit Washington on August 11 for 2+2 dialogue with Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The 2+2 dialogue between India and the US have been described as an improvement in relations between the two countries. Global affairs experts believe it is an acknowledgment of India’s rise as an economic and strategic power as the United States only conducts such ministerial talks with Australia and Japan and now with India.

The 2+2 dialogue refers to a mechanism between two countries where two appointed ministers meet in a bilateral arrangement to discuss their interests.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous articleFirst case of novel Coronavirus virus XE reported in Mumbai
Next articleRCB vs RR: Royal Challengers Bangalore Defeated Rajasthan Royals
IS NewsDesk
Stories curated by our interns and news crew. Originally reported or general compilation from various available sources and news agencies.

Latest News

Policy

To Achieve Net-zero Emissions India Will Need $12.4 Trillion, Says A Study

According to a recent study by Standard Chartered, a financial services company, India will need to spend atleast $12.4...
Politics

Important Points About The Criminal Procedure (Identity) Bill 2022, You Must Know

The Criminal Procedure (Identity) Bill 2022 was passed by the Lok Sabha or the lower house of Parliament on...
Nation

Al-Qaeda Chief Al-Zawahiri supports Muskan Khan over Hijab Controversy

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri has used the recent hijab controversy in Karnataka to target Indian democracy and its people....
Coronavirus

Union Health Ministry refutes Reports of XE variant of Covid found in India

Based on the inputs from BMC Mumbai, the media reported on Wednesday that a new XE variant of the...
IPL Updates

RCB vs RR: Royal Challengers Bangalore Defeated Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clinched their second consecutive match in the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 by defeating...
Coronavirus

First case of novel Coronavirus virus XE reported in Mumbai

In a new development, India has reported its first case of a new variant of the coronavirus called XE...
World

Imran Khan admits his Failure to Lead and Bring about Change in Pakistan

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister, Imran Khan said that while in power I made some mistakes and now I am...
Press Release

Blk-max Hospital New Delhi Opens Its First ‘Patient Support Centre’ In Rohtak

BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital, New Delhi, which has been providing excellent healthcare services for decades in North India, today...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate