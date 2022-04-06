Foreign Minister Jaishankar talks to Antony Blinken ahead of 2+2 dialogue

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held telephonic discussions with his US counterpart Antony J Blinken on various bilateral issues besides the war situation between Ukraine and Russia at the global level.

The importance of this discussion for both the countries also increases because next week a very important two plus two dialogue is going to happen between the two countries. In this dialogue, along with the heads of the foreign ministries and defence ministries of both the countries will discuss many issues.

“Spoke to @SecBlinken ahead of our 2+2 consultation. Discussed bilateral issues and latest developments related to Ukraine,” Jaishankar said on Twitter.

In Washington, State Department spokesman Edward Price said Blinken spoke with Jaishankar to review regional and global priorities, including the situation in Ukraine. “They agreed to accommodate developments and look forward to meeting again soon,” he said.

Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh are due to visit Washington on August 11 for 2+2 dialogue with Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The 2+2 dialogue between India and the US have been described as an improvement in relations between the two countries. Global affairs experts believe it is an acknowledgment of India’s rise as an economic and strategic power as the United States only conducts such ministerial talks with Australia and Japan and now with India.

The 2+2 dialogue refers to a mechanism between two countries where two appointed ministers meet in a bilateral arrangement to discuss their interests.