Former CM of Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat proposes moving Joshimath as town sinks

2 min.

On Monday, former chief minister Harish Rawat visited Joshimath, a town that has been sinking over the past few days. According to Rawat, the construction of the NTPC Tunnel is to blame for the deteriorating state of the town. He stated that the issue should be treated as a natural disaster and the inhabitants should receive aid similar to those affected by the Badrinath and Kedarnath disasters.

Residents of Joshimath have claimed that the building of the NTPC tunnel, which involved the use of explosions, has caused the land to sink. However, NTPC has denied these allegations, stating in a written notification that they have not used any explosions in the construction of the tunnel and have instead been using boring machines.

The sinking of Joshimath has caused cracks in the town to expand from one or two inches to eight or nine inches, raising concerns about the safety of the area. Reports have also suggested that two hotels, Mallari and Mountain View, may collapse in the coming days if the situation worsens. It is clear that immediate action must be taken to address the issue in Joshimath and ensure the safety of its residents.

Abhishek Kumar is a final year undergraduate student at the University of Delhi, where he is studying English Honors. He is passionate about literature and language, and enjoys researching stories. Laziest in our team and he loves coffee.

