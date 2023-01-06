Nation

Haldwani locals mock news channels after SC ruling brings relief

IS NewsDesk
By IS NewsDesk

-

1 min.

A video has recently surfaced on the internet that shows Haldwani residents from the affected area thanking journalists who have referred to them and their locality as “jehadi,” “Kanoon Virodhi Mombatti gang,” and “Zameen Jihad.” In the video, the residents are seen speaking with heavy doses of sarcasm, asking the journalists if they would like some tea and biscuits to comfort themselves, and inquiring about how they have been enjoying their stay in the “jihadi” locality.

The video has been widely circulated on social media, garnering widespread attention and condemnation for the journalists in question. Many have called for an apology from the journalists and have demanded that they be held accountable for their words and actions.

The incident has sparked a heated debate on the role of the media in society, with some arguing that journalists have a responsibility to report the truth and hold those in power accountable, while others believe that the media has a tendency to sensationalize and distort the truth in order to gain viewership.

Regardless of where one stands on the issue, it is clear that the video has touched a nerve and has sparked a conversation about the importance of responsible and ethical journalism.

Recently, the Supreme Court of India issued a stay on the Uttrakhand High Court’s decision to evict and clear the land belonging to the railway in Haldwani.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous article
Another suspect surrenders in Kanjhawala death investigation as Delhi Police arrest 7th person
Next article
eSec Forte launches DRONA forensic workstations, the first of their kind in India
IS NewsDesk
IS NewsDesk
Stories curated by our interns and news crew. Originally reported or general compilation from various available sources and news agencies.

Latest News

Sports

Good prognosis for Rishabh Pant after successful knee surgery

Rishabh Pant, an Indian cricketer who plays as a wicketkeeper-batter, had surgery on his knee at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai...
Sports

Sania Mirza’s Outstanding Tennis Career Comes to a Close Due to Injury

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza has announced her retirement from professional tennis due to an elbow injury. Mirza, who...
Business

Vodafone and Idea may Face Shutdown as Debt and Loss of Market Share Threaten Future

Vodafone and Idea, two of India's leading telecommunications companies, may be forced to shut down in the next 45...
Nation

New insights revealed in ‘Pee-gate’ incident involving Shankar Mishra on Air India flight

It's been almost two weeks since the shocking "Pee-gate" scandal that rocked the aviation industry, and now a key...
Business

Flatheads founder Ganesh breaks down on Shark Tank India, receives job offer

During the second season of Shark Tank India, several innovative entrepreneurs presented their business ideas to a panel of...
Entertainment

Get More Done in Less Time with These 10 Simple Relationship Lessons

As we navigate through the demands and obligations of daily life, it can often feel as though there simply...
Sports

INDvsSL: India and Sri Lanka set to clash in decisive T20 match

The final match of the T20I series between India and Sri Lanka will take place tomorrow at 7 PM...
Nation

CA Exam Results: Final and Intermediate Results to be Announced on January 10

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the results of the Chartered Accountant Final and...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate