“Helina” Anti-Tank Guided Missile Successfully Tested at High Altitude

India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) today successfully test-fired indigenously developed helicopter launched anti-tank guided missile “Helina”. This test was conducted at the Pokhran range in Rajasthan. The test was conducted in Rajasthan’s Pokhran range. To test the accuracy of the Helina missile, DRDO used a decoy model of a tank which was successfully destroyed by the missile.

The missile is equipped with an Infrared Imaging Seeker (IIR) which helps the missile to locate its target on the ground and works in lock-on mode before launch. India’s Helina missile is one of the most advanced anti-tank weapons in the world.

The development of Nag missiles and their variants like HELINA was started in 1988 under the late former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and the Indian Army for the first achievement through joint work.

“In continuation of the validation trials conducted at Pokhran, the proof of efficacy at high altitude paves the way for its integration on the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH),” it said.

The helicopter-launched version of the Nag missile is called HELINA. The NAG missile is capable of surface-to-surface attacks. Both the Helina and Nag missiles operate on fire and forget principles, they come with a built-in seeker on the nose of the missile.

The outer structure of the HELINA missile is made of fiberglass, which makes the missile light in weight, the maximum range of this missile is up to 7 km.

The Indian Army is ready to acquire the missile which is expected to cost less than ₹1 crore. The initial demand is for 500 missiles and 40 launching tubes.

Last week, DRDO test-fired a solid fuel ducted ramjet from Odisha, which will help the country strengthen its air defense capabilities.