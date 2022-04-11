Nation

“Helina” Anti-Tank Guided Missile Successfully Tested at High Altitude

By IS NewsDesk

-

1 min.

India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) today successfully test-fired indigenously developed helicopter launched anti-tank guided missile “Helina”. This test was conducted at the Pokhran range in Rajasthan. The test was conducted in Rajasthan’s Pokhran range. To test the accuracy of the Helina missile, DRDO used a decoy model of a tank which was successfully destroyed by the missile.

Dhruv fires helina missile test
Indian Air Force’s Dhruv light helicopter fires surface-to-surface missile (Wikimedia commons)

The missile is equipped with an Infrared Imaging Seeker (IIR) which helps the missile to locate its target on the ground and works in lock-on mode before launch. India’s Helina missile is one of the most advanced anti-tank weapons in the world.

The development of Nag missiles and their variants like HELINA was started in 1988 under the late former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and the Indian Army for the first achievement through joint work.

“In continuation of the validation trials conducted at Pokhran, the proof of efficacy at high altitude paves the way for its integration on the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH),” it said.

The helicopter-launched version of the Nag missile is called HELINA. The NAG missile is capable of surface-to-surface attacks. Both the Helina and Nag missiles operate on fire and forget principles, they come with a built-in seeker on the nose of the missile.

The outer structure of the HELINA missile is made of fiberglass, which makes the missile light in weight, the maximum range of this missile is up to 7 km.

The Indian Army is ready to acquire the missile which is expected to cost less than ₹1 crore. The initial demand is for 500 missiles and 40 launching tubes.

Last week, DRDO test-fired a solid fuel ducted ramjet from Odisha, which will help the country strengthen its air defense capabilities.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous articlePM Modi to hold virtual meeting with Joe Biden, South Asia, Indo-Pacific will be in focus
Next articleShahbaz Sharif sworn in, Power in Pakistan is again in the hands of Sharif family!
IS NewsDesk
Stories curated by our interns and news crew. Originally reported or general compilation from various available sources and news agencies.

Latest News

World

Shahbaz Sharif sworn in, Power in Pakistan is again in the hands of Sharif family!

As Imran Khan lost the no-confidence motion, the market for political speculation was hot, there was an apprehension that...
Nation

PM Modi to hold virtual meeting with Joe Biden, South Asia, Indo-Pacific will be in focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Biden will be together in a virtual meeting schedule to be held...
World

Imran Khan lost the No-confidence Motion at Midnight, Ousted From The post of PM

Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government fell after a no-confidence motion was passed on Saturday midnight. With the...
IPL Updates

Mumbai Indians suffers its fourth consecutive defeat, this time from RCB

Mumbai Indians have suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. Royal...
Health

Covid Vaccine Prices reduced to Rs 225 per shot for Private Hospitals

On Friday, vaccine manufacturing companies, Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech said that the precautionary dose of...
Nation

UP Cm’s Official Twitter Account Hacked, Administration Warns Of Action

An official Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office (CMO) was hacked on Friday night allegedly...
World

Imran praised Indians, said- no superpower can impose conditions on India

Addressing the nation a day before the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, Imran Khan said he respected the...
Nation

HAL Delivers India’s First Indigenous Civilian Aircraft To Alliance Air

Government of India-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has delivered the first civilian Dornier-228 aircraft to Alliance Air. Hindustan Aeronautics...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate