Nation

ICAI CA result to be declared today at 9 am: Here’s the direct link

IS NewsDesk
By IS NewsDesk

-

1 min.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to announce the results of the CA examination today at 9am. Candidates who have appeared for the exam are eagerly awaiting their results.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the results of the CA Inter and Final exams on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Candidates can view their results on the ICAI website, icai.org or icai.nic.in, by entering their registration number and roll number. The official announcement from ICAI emphasizes that the results will only be available online, and asks candidates to refrain from contacting the organization for results over the phone or in person.

ca results 2023

This year’s CA Inter and Final exams were held amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with health and safety measures in place to protect the well-being of candidates and staff. While the ICAI has not yet announced any changes to the schedule for future exams, it is expected that the organization will continue to prioritize the health and safety of all involved.

The CA examination is considered to be a prestigious and highly sought-after qualification, with many top companies and firms seeking out candidates who have passed the exam. As such, the results are of great importance to the candidates, and many will be eagerly checking their scores as soon as the results are announced.

The ICAI has assured candidates that the results will be declared promptly at 9am, and has encouraged candidates to check their scores online at the official ICAI website. The ICAI has urged candidates to remain calm and not to panic, as the exam results are only a single step in their professional journey.

The ICAI CA exam results will be announced today at 9am. Direct Link.

The results will be a crucial milestone for the candidates.

IS NewsDesk
IS NewsDesk
Stories curated by our interns and news crew. Originally reported or general compilation from various available sources and news agencies.

