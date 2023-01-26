Nation

India Celebrates Republic Day with Grand Parade and Flypast featuring the Retired Ilyushin IL-38SD

Ashutosh Mishra
By Ashutosh Mishra

-

1 min.

On Thursday, India marked its Republic Day with a grand parade and flypast in the capital city of Delhi. Among the 50 aircraft that participated in the event was the Ilyushin IL-38SD (Sea Dragon), a maritime surveillance aircraft that has served the Indian Navy for more than 40 years. This was the final flight of the IL-38, as the aircraft has been retired after over 10,000 hours of active service.

Ilyushin IL-38SD flying in the skies

The IL-38 aircraft, first introduced in 1977, played a crucial role in the Navy’s maritime surveillance duties. On its final day of operation, the aircraft conducted a seven-hour mission sortie and was still fully functioning at that point. Along with the IL-38, the Vajrang and Bheem formations were also shown above the Kartavya Path for the first time.

In total, 45 Indian Air Force planes, one Indian Navy aircraft, and four Indian Army helicopters participated in the Republic Day flypast. The aircraft displayed 13 different formations, including arrowhead, abreast, and others, using aircraft such as the Rafale, Mig-29, and SU-30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the country’s fallen troops by visiting the National War Memorial at India Gate before the parade began. He then arrived at the base of the Kartavya Path salute to greet leaders from Egypt. A ceremonial salute was fired from 105-mm Indian field cannons, symbolizing India’s self-reliance in the field of defense.

The parade also featured a display of modern fighting tools and equipment by the Indian Army, including the NAG Missile System (NAMIS), Arjun Main Battle Tank (MBT), and Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle. Overall, the event showcased India’s military strength and honored its past and present servicemen and women.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous article
eMudhra Limited, a Leading Provider of Digital Trust and Paperless Transformation Solutions, Reports Strong Financial Results in Q3
Next article
Gadar 2: Highly-Anticipated Sequel of Indian Cinema Classic to Release on India’s Independence Day 2023
Ashutosh Mishra
Ashutosh Mishra

Latest News

Sports

Prithvi Shaw’s T20 comeback delayed by Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill’s form

India's T20 captain Hardik Pandya has made it clear that Prithvi Shaw will not be getting a chance to...
Entertainment

Pathaan Review: Gabbbar Calls ‘Pathaan’ a Movie Targeted at Average IQ

Abhishek Asthana, also known as Gabbar, has reviewed the movie "Pathaan" and has given it a mixed review.In his...
Sports

England all-rounder Ben Stokes crowned ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year award

On Thursday, January 26th, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that England all-rounder Ben Stokes has won the ICC...
Entertainment

Gadar 2: Highly-Anticipated Sequel of Indian Cinema Classic to Release on India’s Independence Day 2023

It looks like fans of the original "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" film are in for a treat, as Bollywood...
Business

eMudhra Limited, a Leading Provider of Digital Trust and Paperless Transformation Solutions, Reports Strong Financial Results in Q3

eMudhra Limited, a leading provider of digital trust, digital security and paperless transformation solutions, announced its financial results for...
Startups

AIXTOR Technologies: Tailored Technology Solutions Provider for Various Industries

AIXTOR Technologies is a digital solution provider that is dedicated to delivering technology solutions that are tailored to meet...
Sports

Mohammed Siraj becomes world’s No.1 ODI bowler, leading the way for Indian cricket team

The rise of Mohammed Siraj in the cricketing world has been nothing short of spectacular. The young fast bowler...
Entertainment

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Blockbuster Film Sets Record on Opening Day, 8000 screens worldwide

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has set yet another record on...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate