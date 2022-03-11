India Misfired A Missile Deep Inside Pakistan’s Territory

On Friday, Indian defence ministry acknowledged an unintentional firing off a missile on 9th March 2022. Earlier, Pakistan’s DGISPR had in a press conference told about the incident. The missile was fired when a routine maintenance was going on. The misfired projectile later entered into the other side of the border, landed in Pakistan’s Mian Channu area. As per Indian authorities a technical malfunction is to be blamed.

The government has ordered an investigation to find out what led to misfiring of the weapon. Pakistan reported some minor damage to civilian settlements, fortunately, no loss of life was reported.

On Thursday, March 10, the DGISPR in a press conference, claimed that a missile was fired from somewhere in Hisar, Haryana. The incident allegedly took place on Wednesday (March 9) evening.

DGISPR officially stated, the missiles was fired without a warhead and Pakistani air-defence installations did not shot it down, it fell on its own. There were no sensitive installations around the area it fell. General Major Babar Iftikhar stated “It was a supersonic flying object, most probably a missile, but it was certainly unarmed. When it fell, it damaged civilian properties.”

As per Dawn.com the Foreign Office (FO) summoned the Indian envoy to register Pakistan’s protest over the unprovoked violation of its airspace, saying such “irresponsible incidents” reflected the neighbouring country’s “disregard for air safety and callousness towards regional peace and stability”.

DGISPR alleged that the ‘flying object’ travelled 124 km from Sirsa in India to land in Mian Channu city of Pakistan. Genera Babar, however, made it clear that the flying object was not shot down and that it fell on its own.