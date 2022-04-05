Indian Government Launched Biggest Crackdown on Fake YouTube Channels

The Government of India, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday launched the biggest crackdown on fake YouTube channels, Twitter handles and news websites. To prevent fake news, it blocked 18 Indian, 4 Pakistan-based YouTube news channels, 3 Twitter accounts, 1 Facebook account and 1 news website.

These blocked channels were filled with fake news and videos from top to bottom and were using provocative headlines and clickbait thumbnails to garner views. Actions were taken by the I&B Ministry under IT Rules, 2021. Since December 2021, the Ministry has issued directions for blocking of 78 YouTube based news channels and several other social media accounts on grounds related to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, public order, etc.

According to the press release by the PIB, the blocked YouTube channels had a total viewership of over 260 million.

These channels and websites were using an emotional and clickbait tagline strategy to get views, they were posting on various topics like Indian Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir, World War 3 etc.

The Indian government was also concerned that the kind of false content that was being posted on these platforms could jeopardise India’s foreign relations with other countries.

Details of Social Media Accounts and Website Blocked

YouTube channels

Sl. No YouTube Channel Name Media Statistics Indian YouTube channels 1. ARP News Subscribers: Total Views: 4,40,68,652 2. AOP News Subscribers: NA Total Views: 74,04,673 3. LDC News Subscribers: 4,72,000 Total Views:6,46,96,730 4. SarkariBabu Subscribers: 2,44,000 Total Views: 4,40,14,435 5. SS ZONE Hindi Subscribers: N.A Total Views:5,28,17,274 6. Smart News Subscribers: NA Total Views: 13,07,34,161 7. News23Hindi Subscribers: NA Total Views: 18,72,35,234 8. Online Khabar Subscribers: NA Total Views: 4,16,00,442 9. DP news Subscribers: NA Total Views: 11,99,224 10. PKB News Subscribers: NA Total Views: 2,97,71,721 11. KisanTak Subscribers: NA Total Views: 36,54,327 12. Borana News Subscribers: NA Total Views: 2,46,53,931 13. Sarkari News Update Subscribers: NA Total Views: 2,05,05,161 14. Bharat Mausam Subscribers: 2,95,000 Total Views: 7,04,14,480 15. RJ ZONE 6 Subscribers: NA Total Views: 12,44,07,625 16. Exam Report Subscribers: NA Total Views: 3,43,72,553 17. Digi Gurukul Subscribers: NA Total Views: 10,95,22,595 18. दिनभरकीखबरें Subscribers: NA Total Views: 23,69,305 Pakistan based YouTube channels 19. DuniyaMeryAagy Subscribers: 4,28,000 Total Views: 11,29,96,047 20. Ghulam NabiMadni Total Views: 37,90,109 21. HAQEEQAT TV Subscribers: 40,90,000 Total Views: 1,46,84,10,797 22. HAQEEQAT TV 2.0 Subscribers: 3,03,000 Total Views: 37,542,059

Website

Sl .No Website Dunya Mere Aagy

Twitter accounts (All Pakistan based)

Sl .No Twitter Account No. of followers Ghulam NabiMadni 5,553 DunyaMeryAagy 4,063 Haqeeqat TV 323,800

Facebook account

Sl .No Facebook Account No. of followers DunyaMeryAagy 2,416

Inputs in the story were take from Press Information Bureau (Government Of India)