Indian Government Launched Biggest Crackdown on Fake YouTube Channels

The Government of India, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday launched the biggest crackdown on fake YouTube channels, Twitter handles and news websites. To prevent fake news, it blocked 18 Indian, 4 Pakistan-based YouTube news channels, 3 Twitter accounts, 1 Facebook account and 1 news website.
These blocked channels were filled with fake news and videos from top to bottom and were using provocative headlines and clickbait thumbnails to garner views. Actions were taken by the I&B Ministry under IT Rules, 2021. Since December 2021, the Ministry has issued directions for blocking of 78 YouTube based news channels and several other social media accounts on grounds related to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, public order, etc.
According to the press release by the PIB, the blocked YouTube channels had a total viewership of over 260 million.
These channels and websites were using an emotional and clickbait tagline strategy to get views, they were posting on various topics like Indian Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir, World War 3 etc.
The Indian government was also concerned that the kind of false content that was being posted on these platforms could jeopardise India’s foreign relations with other countries.
Details of Social Media Accounts and Website Blocked
YouTube channels
|Sl. No
|YouTube Channel Name
|Media Statistics
|Indian YouTube channels
|1.
|ARP News
|Subscribers:
Total Views: 4,40,68,652
|2.
|AOP News
|Subscribers: NA
Total Views: 74,04,673
|3.
|LDC News
|Subscribers: 4,72,000
Total Views:6,46,96,730
|4.
|SarkariBabu
|Subscribers: 2,44,000
Total Views: 4,40,14,435
|5.
|SS ZONE Hindi
|Subscribers: N.A
Total Views:5,28,17,274
|6.
|Smart News
|Subscribers: NA
Total Views: 13,07,34,161
|7.
|News23Hindi
|Subscribers: NA
Total Views: 18,72,35,234
|8.
|Online Khabar
|Subscribers: NA
Total Views: 4,16,00,442
|9.
|DP news
|Subscribers: NA
Total Views: 11,99,224
|10.
|PKB News
|Subscribers: NA
Total Views: 2,97,71,721
|11.
|KisanTak
|Subscribers: NA
Total Views: 36,54,327
|12.
|Borana News
|Subscribers: NA
Total Views: 2,46,53,931
|13.
|Sarkari News Update
|Subscribers: NA
Total Views: 2,05,05,161
|14.
|Bharat Mausam
|Subscribers: 2,95,000
Total Views: 7,04,14,480
|15.
|RJ ZONE 6
|Subscribers: NA
Total Views: 12,44,07,625
|16.
|Exam Report
|Subscribers: NA
Total Views: 3,43,72,553
|17.
|Digi Gurukul
|Subscribers: NA
Total Views: 10,95,22,595
|18.
|दिनभरकीखबरें
|Subscribers: NA
Total Views: 23,69,305
|Pakistan based YouTube channels
|19.
|DuniyaMeryAagy
|Subscribers: 4,28,000
Total Views: 11,29,96,047
|20.
|Ghulam NabiMadni
|Total Views: 37,90,109
|21.
|HAQEEQAT TV
|Subscribers: 40,90,000
Total Views: 1,46,84,10,797
|22.
|HAQEEQAT TV 2.0
|Subscribers: 3,03,000
Total Views: 37,542,059
Website
|Sl .No
|Website
|
|Dunya Mere Aagy
Twitter accounts (All Pakistan based)
|Sl .No
|Twitter Account
|No. of followers
|
|Ghulam NabiMadni
|5,553
|
|DunyaMeryAagy
|4,063
|
|Haqeeqat TV
|323,800
Facebook account
|Sl .No
|Facebook Account
|No. of followers
|
|DunyaMeryAagy
|2,416
