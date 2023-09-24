Internet Ban in Manipur Lifted: CM N Biren Singh Addresses Ethnic Clashes and Border Security

Imphal, Manipur – Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh made an important announcement today by lifting the internet ban in the state. This decision comes after improvements in the situation following ethnic clashes that erupted on May 3. During a press conference held in Imphal, CM Singh also reiterated his commitment to addressing concerns related to “illegal immigrants” in Manipur and strengthening security along the India-Myanmar border.

CM Singh shared the good news that mobile internet services have been fully restored in Manipur. The ban on internet services had been put in place as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of false information, propaganda, hate speech, and rumors that had the potential to disrupt the state’s law and order.

Ensuring Border Security and Revisiting the “Free Movement Regime”

Singh stressed the importance of bolstering security along the India-Myanmar border and advocated for the construction of a comprehensive border fence. He pointed out that security forces were not adequately positioned at the border’s zero point but rather stationed 14 to 15 kilometers within Indian territory. The Union Home Ministry has already taken steps to fence 60 kilometers of the international border in Manipur.

Additionally, CM Singh mentioned the possibility of reevaluating the “free movement regime” (FMR), which allows residents living near the India-Myanmar border to move up to 16 kilometers into each other’s territories without requiring formal documentation.

Urgent Appeal for Surrendering Illegal Weapons

Furthermore, the Manipur government issued an urgent appeal for individuals to voluntarily surrender all illegal weapons across the state within the next 15 days. The government assured those complying with this request within the specified timeframe of a fair and understanding approach. After the deadline, security forces will launch an extensive search operation to recover any remaining illegal weapons, and individuals found in possession of such weapons will face severe consequences.

Background on Manipur’s Ethnic Conflict

The ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur has taken a toll on the region, resulting in nearly 180 casualties, with over 1,100 individuals sustaining injuries and thousands being displaced from their homes. The crisis has also led to 5,172 cases of arson, including the burning and destruction of 4,786 houses and 386 religious sites over a span of four months. Additionally, reports indicate that 5,668 arms have been reported as lost across the state, with security forces successfully recovering 1,329 of these arms thus far.