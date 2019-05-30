S Jaishankar Sworn In the oath for the Cabinet 2.0, Who’s he ?

[⌛ 1 Minute Read]

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Ex Foreign Secretary and one of the most credited diplomat has just sworn in the oath to the new cabinet. He is one of the surprising addition to the cabinet of the Modi 2.0 as he is currently the President of global corporate affairs at Tata sons after he was retired from the foreign ministry.

Jaishankar has a lot in his experience chest, working as a foreign secretory from 2015 to 2018. he has held offices like the ambassador to China, United States of America and high commissioner to Singapore. Jaishankar had also played a key role at the diplomatic level to negotiate with China in the Doklam standoff issue last year. In the previous government when Congress was in power under Manmohan Singh, S Jaishankar also helped to facilitate the 123 agreement of the nuclear deal between Indian and United states of America.

Support IndianSpectator by subscribing to our Daily Newsletters, Submit your opinion/articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Stamp your viewpoint, use the comment box down below. Share on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

More:

Mamta Banerjee rows-back her decision of attending swearing in ceremony