Know your CA toppers: ICAI releases results of CA Final exam

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results of the CA Final exam, which was held on November 22. The pass rates for Group 1 and Group 2 were 21.39% and 18.61%, respectively. The overall pass rate for both groups combined was 11.09%.

Out of the total number of candidates who took the exam, 12825 have qualified as Chartered Accountants. The ICAI extends its congratulations to all of the newly qualified CAs.

The CA Final exam is considered one of the most prestigious and challenging professional exams in India, and passing it is a major accomplishment. Those who pass the exam are highly sought after by employers in various industries, as they possess a high level of expertise in accounting, finance, and tax matters.

The ICAI is the national professional accounting body of India and is responsible for setting accounting standards, conducting professional development programs, and administering the CA exam. The organization works to promote the development of the accounting profession in the country and ensure that CAs are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to serve their clients and contribute to the economy.

The success of the newly qualified CAs is a testament to their hard work and dedication to their studies. The ICAI wishes them all the best in their future careers.

In this year’s exam, Harsh Chaudhry of New Delhi topped the CA Final exam with a score of 77.25%, or 618 marks out of 800. Shikha Jain of New Delhi came in second place with a score of 77.13%, or 617 marks out of 800. Ramyashree of Mangaluru also shared the second rank with Jain. In third place at the all-India level was Mansi Aggarwal, who scored 613 out of 800, or 76.63%. Indian Spectator congratulates all of the top scorers on their outstanding achievement.