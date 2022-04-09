Lashkar terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Sirhama area of ​​Anantnag district of South Kashmir. The police gave this information on Saturday.

However, the police clarified that no terrorist has been killed so far in the second encounter in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

Police said, “A local terrorist of the proscribed terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba has been killed. Search is on. Further details will be followed. However, no terrorist has been killed in the encounter in Kulgam so far.” Operation is on.”

J&K | Encounter going on in two districts of south Kashmir. LeT terrorist trapped in Anantnag and JeM terrorists in Kulgam: IGP Kashmir — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

The encounter between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag took place when a joint team of police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation based on specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces reached the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under heavy fire, triggering an encounter.