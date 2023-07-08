Major Development: CBI Apprehends Railway Employees in Balasore Triple Train Accident

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended three railway employees in connection with the tragic Balasore triple train accident. The accident, which occurred on June 2, involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express, and a goods train, resulting in the loss of 291 lives and leaving over 1000 people injured.

According to a high-level inquiry announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the collision between the Coromandel Express and a freight train occurred near Balasore in Odisha. The collision caused around 10-12 coaches of the Coromandel Express to derail and fall onto an adjacent track, obstructing the path of another train.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had visited the accident site in Balasore to assess the situation and ensure a detailed high-level inquiry would be conducted. He had expressed his deep sorrow over the incident and acknowledged the collaborative efforts of various agencies involved in the rescue operation.

The Railway Minister promptly ordered a high-level probe into the incident, and a high-level committee has been established to investigate the matter thoroughly. Union Minister of Education and Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan, also rushed to Balasore to oversee the situation.

The CBI’s recent arrests of Senior Section Engineer Arun Kumar Mohanta, Section Engineer Mohammad Amir Khan, and Technician Pappu Kumar shed light on the investigation’s progress. The CBI found evidence linking the arrested railway employees to the tampering of evidence related to the Balasore train accident.

In addition to facing charges under sections 304 and 201 of the CrPC, the arrested individuals will be presented in court, and the CBI will seek custody to further interrogate them and gather additional evidence.

The tragedy in Balasore has shaken the nation, leading to a heightened focus on railway safety measures. The ongoing investigation, led by the CBI and supported by a high-level committee, aims to determine the causes of the accident and prevent similar incidents in the future.

The CBI’s commitment to impartial and transparent investigations is crucial in ensuring justice for the victims and their families. The agency’s efforts, combined with comprehensive measures to enhance railway safety, will be instrumental in restoring public trust and confidence in the Indian rail network.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are determined to uncover the truth behind the Balasore train accident and hold those responsible accountable. The safety and well-being of passengers remain paramount, and the nation mourns the loss of those who perished in this devastating incident.