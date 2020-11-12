On Thursday, Pradhan Sevak Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Jawahar Lal Nehru campus via video conferencing. PM said, “I wish Swami Vivekananda Ji in JNU will inspire everyone, full of energy and courage that Swami Vivekananda wanted to see in every person. The Mujassama (statue) will teach compassion, which has been the mainstay of Swami Ji’s philosophy. The PM said, “May this statue inspires the Vision of Oneness, which has been the inspiration for Swamiji’s contemplation.” May this statue inspire the country to move forward with youth development.”

PM Modi said, “Democracy has suffered the most due to prioritizing ideology over national interest. According to my ideology, I will think about the national interest. It is wrong to put forth personal interest before national. Today everyone is proud of their ideology. Our ideology should, in tandem with the nation in matters of national interest, not against the nation.”

In his address via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said, “JNU has a trendy place on this campus. Sabarmati Dhaba. After class, many go to this dhaba to feast on chai paratha while exchanging ideas. The hunger of your ideas, debates, discussions, which was fulfilled in the Sabarmati Dhaba, has now found another place for it under the umbrella of Swamiji’s statue.”

