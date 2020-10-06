With reference to the Hathras rape incident, the National commission for women, a statutory body that looks after the welfare of women, has served notices to the Congress party leader Digvijay Singh, actress Swara Bhaskar and BJP IT cell chief Amit Malaviya, in charges for allegedly disclosing the identity of the rape victim over the internet. NCW has asked the trio for explanation, and also directed them to immediately take down those tweets and abstain from repeating the incident in future.

@NCWIndia has served notices to @amitmalviya @digvijaya_28 & @ReallySwara seeking explanation on their #Twitter posts revealing the identity of the #Hathras vicitm along with a direction to remove these posts immediately & to refrain from shairng such posts in future @sharmarekha — NCW (@NCWIndia) October 6, 2020

As per the Indian Penal Code, the trio has violated section 228A, which mandates for maximum two years of imprisonment or fine or both. The code not only prohibits the disclosure of rape victim identity but constitutes a criminal offence.

However, there are exceptions, incase if the the officer-in-charge of police station orders in writing for those acting in good faith or purpose of investigation, or if the victims family authorises such usage.

