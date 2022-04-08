Nation

NEET 2022 forms out, Exam Date to be held on July 17, Here's How To Apply

This year’s India’s prestigious medical exam NEET UG Graduate 2022 exam forms are out; The National Testing Agency (NTA) has fixed July 17 as the date for conducting the exam this year, due to which the registration process has been started on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

The application fee for NEET 2022 registration is ₹1600/- for General category candidates, ₹1500/- for General-EWS/OBC-NCL candidates and ₹900 for SC/ST/PWBD/Third gender candidates. The last date to apply for the exam is 6 May 2022.

NEET 2022 Exam Date

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages ​​- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu at thousands of test centers across the country.

This year, after the decision of the Supreme Court (NTA) administration has removed the upper age limit to appear in the exam. Earlier it was fixed for 25 years for general category with a relaxation of five years for reserved category. This year everyone can fill the application for this exam, there will be no form rejections this year regarding age.

The score or scorecard obtained in NEET is used for admission to official government UG medical courses including MBBS and BDS in India. Other private universities also give preference to NEET scores according to their own rules.

NEET 2022 How To Apply ?

Go to the direct link to apply page given below. Click on NEET 2022 and then click on Start New Registration. Join NEET 2022 with your mobile number and email address. Enter your personal information and upload all the required documents, such as your 12th class diploma, thumb impression, signature and photograph.

Finally, confirm your candidature by paying the NEET 2022 application fee. You will get your registration number as soon as your form is submitted.

Direct link to apply for NEET 2022 examination 

