New Delhi: The Supreme court heard the most sought after petition, Neet JEE exam petition, concerning with the fate of millions of applicants seeking admissions through medical and engineering entrance exams. On Monday, A SC bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, dismissed the petition filed by 11 students seeking to further defer the examination, SC said, the court is vigilant of the COVID-19 Pandemic, though the “Life cannot be stopped. We have to move ahead with all safeguards. Career of students cannot be put under jeopardy indefinitely”, “Why can’t exams be held with precautions?”, “If exams are not held, won’t it be a loss to the country?”

The Crux of the Dismissal ?

Now both JEE and NEET exams are to be held as per the notified dates, on 1st-6th September and 13 September respectively. With this decision of Hon’ble Supreme court, it can be safely presumed that the upcoming examinations of CLAT, CA and UPSC wouldn’t be postponed either.

Alak Alok Srivastava presented the student’s side of arguments to the court, He said, the Prime minister in his 15 August’s address, have assured the nation of a vaccination for COVID – 19 is underway, therefore we don’t demand an indefinite postponement but for the time being, till the vaccine arrives.

Solicitor General Tusha Mehta represented the central government and the conducting body, National Testing agency (NTA). In his arguments, he said the exams should be conducted as per the notified calendar, the government is taking all adequate precautions for safer and smother process.

The petitioners side had also requested one center in every district for applicants from remote part of the country to reach the exam center with ease and so that they can avoid exposure to the virus, However the SC did not make any specific comment on this part of the plea.

Does this ends every possibility of exam being postponed ?

After this dismissal of petition, it is unlikely that there will be any further changes and the exam will be conducted as per the schedule. However, in extraordinary situations, the national testing agency (NTA), MHRD can postpone the exam.

