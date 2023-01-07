New insights revealed in ‘Pee-gate’ incident involving Shankar Mishra on Air India flight

It’s been almost two weeks since the shocking “Pee-gate” scandal that rocked the aviation industry, and now a key eyewitness has come forward to reveal the sordid details of what really happened on that fateful Air India flight.

According to Dr. Sugata Bhattacharjee, a US-based audiology expert who was seated just a few feet away from the accused, Shankar Mishra, the Mumbai mogul was completely wasted when he committed the heinous act. Bhattacharjee, who was seated in seat 8A, had a front row view of the outrageous incident, and his testimony adds to the mounting evidence against Mishra.

As the investigation continues, it remains to be seen how this new development will impact the case and whether justice will be served for the victim of this disgusting crime.

The latest eyewitness account paints a disgusting picture of the events that took place on the Air India flight. According to Dr. Bhattacharjee, Shankar was completely plastered at the time of the incident, having downed four glasses of whisky before passing out in his seat. While he was in a drunken stupor, Shankar is accused of committing a disgusting act: urinating on an elderly woman seated nearby.

Bhattacharjee claims to have witnessed the aftermath of the incident, stating that Shankar woke up and exclaimed “Bro, I think I am in trouble!” upon realizing what he had done. The woman in the window seat was reportedly drenched in urine, and another woman in the aisle seat was also affected. This disgusting crime has caused outrage among the public, and it remains to be seen how authorities will respond to the outrage. Will Shankar be held accountable for his actions, or will he get away with this revolting crime?

According to Bhattacharjee, he requested a complaint book at the end of the flight to file a complaint against the crew for their handling of the situation. However, a crew member instead provided him with a sheet of paper to write his complaint. Despite submitting the complaint, Bhattacharjee claims that the airline has not recognized or responded to it.

According to the co-passenger, he was concerned that the Captain took almost two hours to find a clean seat for the victim, even though there were already four empty seats available. The victim was made to sit in a soiled seat for hours while waiting for a crew seat to become available. The co-passenger stated that this decision by the Air India Captain was a poor judgment, as an elderly woman was made to sit in an unsanitary seat for an extended period of time.

Wells Fargo, his former employer in the US, had previously fired him after news of the incident garnered international attention.

