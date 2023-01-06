Nation

Plane crash in Madhya Pradesh leaves one pilot dead and another in critical condition

2 min.

It is a tragic event that occurred on Thursday night in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, when a trainee plane crashed, causing the death of one pilot and critical injury to the other. The time of the accident was between 11:30 and 12. The initial investigation reveals that fog might have played a role in the accident. In response to the incident, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has ordered an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and to take any necessary measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

On Thursday evening, a catastrophic airplane accident occurred in the village of Umri, which falls under the Chorhata police station in the Rewa district. At the time of the incident, the Falcon Aviation Training Academy, situated at the Rewa airstrip that is in the process of being transformed into an airport, was providing pilot training. At approximately 11:30 pm, Captain Vimal Kumar (54), a resident of Rajasthan, was instructing Sonu Yadav (22), a student from Patna, Bihar, when their plane crashed into a temple, causing a loud explosion that alerted the sleeping villagers. Upon rushing out of their homes in a state of panic, the villagers found the plane’s wreckage scattered about the area and the pilots trapped inside.

According to eyewitness Chand Pratap Singh, he was awoken by a loud bang at around 11:30 pm on Thursday night. Upon going outside, he saw that a plane had crashed and disintegrated. When he approached the wreckage, he found that both pilots were trapped inside. With the help of seven or eight local people, the pilots were removed from the plane and taken for medical treatment. Singh also reported that he informed the airport and the police about the accident, and the rescue team arrived at the scene at 12:45 pm.

According to Rewa SP Navneet Bhasin, the plane belonging to the Falcon Aviation Academy, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Chorhata police station, crashed between 11:30 pm and 12:45 am. There were two people on board the plane, one of whom, the pilot providing training, died in the accident. The other person was injured and has been hospitalized at the Medical College in Rewa.

The Falcon Aviation Academy is a prestigious institution that offers flying training to individuals who are interested in pursuing careers as pilots. The academy has been approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and has bases in Ayodhya and Rewa. The academy owns and operates a Cessna 152, a Piper Seneca PA-34, and a Redbird simulator for C172 G1000 and PA-34 aircraft.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Abhishek Kumar is a final year undergraduate student at the University of Delhi, where he is studying English Honors. He is passionate about literature and language, and enjoys researching stories. Laziest in our team and he loves coffee.

