PM Modi to hold virtual meeting with Joe Biden, South Asia, Indo-Pacific will be in focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Biden will be together in a virtual meeting schedule to be held on Monday. The two leaders will discuss, among many things, recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and emerging challenges in the South Pacific.

According to the press release issued by PIB, the two leaders will also review the ongoing bilateral cooperation between the two countries. “The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement with the aim of further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” it said.

Before the virtual talks between Modi and Biden, there will be the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US’s secretary of state Antony Blinken.

“President Biden and Prime Minister Modi will hold a free, open, rules-based meeting to discuss ending the COVID-19 pandemic, combating the climate crisis, bolstering the global economy and security, bolstering democracy, and much more. Will hold a meeting

“The leaders will take forward the ongoing dialogue on how to develop the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and how to deliver high-quality infrastructure.

“President Biden will continue our close consultations to mitigate the consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets,” she said.