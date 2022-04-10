Nation

PM Modi to hold virtual meeting with Joe Biden, South Asia, Indo-Pacific will be in focus

By IS NewsDesk

-

1 min.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Biden will be together in a virtual meeting schedule to be held on Monday. The two leaders will discuss, among many things, recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and emerging challenges in the South Pacific.

According to the press release issued by PIB, the two leaders will also review the ongoing bilateral cooperation between the two countries. “The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement with the aim of further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” it said.

modi biden meeting
Source- Wikimedia commons

Before the virtual talks between Modi and Biden, there will be the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US’s secretary of state Antony Blinken.

“President Biden and Prime Minister Modi will hold a free, open, rules-based meeting to discuss ending the COVID-19 pandemic, combating the climate crisis, bolstering the global economy and security, bolstering democracy, and much more. Will hold a meeting

“The leaders will take forward the ongoing dialogue on how to develop the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and how to deliver high-quality infrastructure.

“President Biden will continue our close consultations to mitigate the consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets,” she said.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous articleImran Khan lost the No-confidence Motion at Midnight, Ousted From The post of PM
IS NewsDesk
Stories curated by our interns and news crew. Originally reported or general compilation from various available sources and news agencies.

Latest News

World

Imran Khan lost the No-confidence Motion at Midnight, Ousted From The post of PM

Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government fell after a no-confidence motion was passed on Saturday midnight. With the...
IPL Updates

Mumbai Indians suffers its fourth consecutive defeat, this time from RCB

Mumbai Indians have suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. Royal...
Coronavirus

Covid Vaccine Prices reduced to Rs 225 per shot for Private Hospitals

On Friday, vaccine manufacturing companies, Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech said that the precautionary dose of...
Nation

UP Cm’s Official Twitter Account Hacked, Administration Warns Of Action

An official Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office (CMO) was hacked on Friday night allegedly...
World

Imran praised Indians, said- no superpower can impose conditions on India

Addressing the nation a day before the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, Imran Khan said he respected the...
Nation

HAL Delivers India’s First Indigenous Civilian Aircraft To Alliance Air

Government of India-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has delivered the first civilian Dornier-228 aircraft to Alliance Air. Hindustan Aeronautics...
Cricket

Father athlete-Mother volleyball player; All you need to know about Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans

In the match against Punjab Kings in the 2022 IPL, Gujarat Titan had given a chance to young batsman...
Entertainment

No more speculations! Ranbir-Alia are getting married on this date

The discussion about the marriage of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is going on in the media for a...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate