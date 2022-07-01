Nation

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Kutchi community on Ashadhi Beej Utsav

By IS NewsDesk

-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted everyone, especially the vibrant Kutchi community spread across the globe, on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Bij. This festival is associated with the onset of rains in the Kutch region of Gujarat.

In a tweet the Prime Minister said;

“Greetings to all, especially the vibrant Kutchi community spread across the globe, on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Bij. May this coming year bring peace, happiness and good health in everyone’s lives.”

During Ashadhi Bij, the humidity in the atmosphere is checked to predict which crop will do best in the coming monsoon.

Ashadhi Beej falls on the second day of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashadha in the Hindu calendar.

Other traditional New Year festivals celebrated across India are Cheti Chand, Bihu, Losung, Baisakhi, Navreh etc.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous articleNASA to partner with industries to develop flight technology to reduce carbon emissions
Next articleIND vs ENG: Kohli all set to make a new record in today’s test match
IS NewsDesk
Stories curated by our interns and news crew. Originally reported or general compilation from various available sources and news agencies.

Latest News

Sports

IND vs ENG: Kohli all set to make a new record in today’s test match

At present, every run of Virat Kohli is continuously making new records for him. Kohli can create a new...
Science

NASA to partner with industries to develop flight technology to reduce carbon emissions

NASA announced Wednesday that the agency is looking for partners to develop the technologies needed to create a new...
Policy

PM Modi started important initiative during ‘Udyami Bharat’ program

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today participated in the 'Udyami Bharat' program and announced major initiatives like 'Enhancing...
Business

EdTech Unicorn BYJU’s Subsidiary Topper and Whitehat Junior to Sack 600 Jobs

The Indian ed-tech space is shrinking significantly due to cutthroat competition and the popping up of many free ed-tech...
Nation

State of Karnataka issues fresh Covid guidelines

Amid rising coronavirus cases across the country, the state of Karnataka has issued a new set of guidelines to...
Business

Delhi NCR-based startup TailorCue announces expansion, set to offer online tailoring for women

Tailorcue a brand based in Delhi-NCR known for on-demand online tailoring services, has announced on Monday that the company...
Nation

Sadanga or the six limbs on which Indian art and painting rests

India has been rich in the history of art and culture since time immemorial. Art in the Indian subcontinent...
Entertainment

Pushpa 2 the Rule is all set commence shoot, Fahadh Faasil to play key role

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa garnered widespread acclaim across the country, especially in the northern part of...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate