PM Narendra Modi congratulates Kutchi community on Ashadhi Beej Utsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted everyone, especially the vibrant Kutchi community spread across the globe, on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Bij. This festival is associated with the onset of rains in the Kutch region of Gujarat.

In a tweet the Prime Minister said;

“Greetings to all, especially the vibrant Kutchi community spread across the globe, on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Bij. May this coming year bring peace, happiness and good health in everyone’s lives.”

During Ashadhi Bij, the humidity in the atmosphere is checked to predict which crop will do best in the coming monsoon.

Ashadhi Beej falls on the second day of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashadha in the Hindu calendar.

Other traditional New Year festivals celebrated across India are Cheti Chand, Bihu, Losung, Baisakhi, Navreh etc.