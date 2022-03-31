type here...
Nation

PM Narendra Modi to Connect with School Students in Pariksha Pe Charcha Program

By IS NewsDesk

-

100
1 min.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address school students appearing for board exams this year in a program called Pariksha Pe Charcha. This will be the fifth edition of the event, being held since 2018, will be held this year. Prime Minister Modi has been participating in the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ program of the students of the country for the last five years.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has commented on Modi’s program on Twitter. He called upon all the educational institutions of the country to show this program. Students and parents are also invited to this. The event is scheduled to air on 1 April.

Pariksha Pe Charcha

Through this program, Prime Minister Modi will inspire all the students to be successful in the examination. Modi’s program is already in the process of being broadcast in various educational institutions of the country. Arrangements will be made to show the program to the students appearing for the board examination in all the educational institutions across India.


The first edition of Exam Salary Charcha conducted earlier by Prime Minister Modi was held on 16 February 2018. The second edition took place on 29 January 2019 and the third edition on 20 January 2020. The fourth edition of the COVID 19 pandemic was launched online on 7 April 2021. The program will telecast live on digital media including Doordarshan Radio Channel, TV Channel, YouTube Channel, Narendra Modi App, Doordarshan National, MyGovIndia, DDNews, Rajya Sabha TV.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google news. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous articleLok Sabha Passes Bill for Re-integration of Delhi Municipal Bodies
Next articleDelhi High Court Dismisses Plea Against Chirag Paswan’s Eviction From The Government Bungalow
IS NewsDesk
Stories curated by our interns and news crew. Originally reported or general compilation from various available sources and news agencies.

Latest news

Entertainment

Top Three Most Awaited Marvel Movies Of 2022 That You Must Not Miss

Superhero movies have undoubtedly been a big part of many things that you missed during the Corona lockdown. Without...
Politics

Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Against Chirag Paswan’s Eviction From The Government Bungalow

The Delhi High Court has dismissed the petition filed against Chirag Paswan's Eviction from the government bungalow. It is to...
Parliament

Lok Sabha Passes Bill for Re-integration of Delhi Municipal Bodies

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday approved the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2022, a bill that seeks to...
Nation

Young NEET Exam Aspirant Allegedly Committed Suicide in Kota

The said student was preparing for the country's prestigious NEET exam in a coaching institute located in Kota and...
- Advertisement -
Business

Edtech startup ClassPlus raises $70 million in Series D funding

Abu Dhabi-based Chimera Ventures has come in as a new investor, while existing investor, RTP Global, has re-doubled its...
Price Watch

Petrol and Diesel Prices have Increased Once Again, Eighth Price Hike

Petrol and diesel prices have increased for the eighth time in the last 9 days. Earlier on March 27,...

Must read

Entertainment

Top Three Most Awaited Marvel Movies Of 2022 That You Must Not Miss

Superhero movies have undoubtedly been a big part of...
Politics

Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Against Chirag Paswan’s Eviction From The Government Bungalow

The Delhi High Court has dismissed the petition filed...
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Nation

Young NEET Exam Aspirant Allegedly Committed Suicide in Kota

The said student was preparing for the country's prestigious...
IS NewsDesk -
Nation

‘Lakshya Zero Dumpsite’: GOI approves ₹433.74 crores Legacy Waste Remediation Proposal of Maharashtra

The way issues of cleanliness and sanitation have been...
Press Information Bureau -
Nation

Sariska Tiger Reserve in the grip of massive fire; air support is being deployed

A massive fire broke out on Monday evening in...
IS NewsDesk -
Nation

India Misfired A Missile Deep Inside Pakistan’s Territory

On Friday, Indian defence ministry acknowledged an unintentional firing...
IS NewsDesk -

Recent News

Quicklinks

Covid Stats

Country/Region
Active cases
USA
15,662,998
S. Korea
13,079,401
Ukraine
4,856,324
Germany
4,502,067
Portugal
3,512,458
Peru
3,334,489
Vietnam
2,161,269
France
2,136,652
UK
1,944,932
Netherlands
1,461,134
Norway
1,401,689
Italy
1,277,044
Hong Kong
1,149,590
Tunisia
1,007,561
Finland
834,532
Ecuador
824,469
Switzerland
664,156
Russia
635,416
Brazil
577,204
Australia
541,246
Spain
530,611
Poland
524,691
Japan
428,780
Chile
393,113
Mexico
378,328
Austria
359,851
Cyprus
301,069
Honduras
279,033
Greece
254,181
Belgium
252,631
Thailand
246,767
Turkey
232,752
Malaysia
206,591
Bulgaria
183,892
Romania
181,895
Lao People's Democratic Republic
168,573
Bosnia
167,509
Ireland
155,692
Mongolia
152,902
Canada
150,310
Iran
148,374
Martinique
140,402
Guadeloupe
127,612
Israel
111,725
Indonesia
106,927
Iceland
105,605
Slovakia
102,198
New Zealand
101,875
Hungary
99,675
Rwanda
82,738
Algeria
80,507
Estonia
73,647
Czechia
71,577
French Polynesia
71,549
Denmark
68,526
French Guiana
67,001
Singapore
63,982
Uganda
60,143
Lithuania
59,149
Sudan
57,024
Argentina
50,413
Egypt
46,344
Jamaica
44,799
Bolivia
43,538
Bangladesh
41,151
Philippines
39,315
Slovenia
38,802
Burundi
37,679
Latvia
37,674
Serbia
37,397
Sweden
36,546
DRC
34,481
Mayotte
33,594
Tanzania
33,015
China
28,599
Suriname
28,501
Colombia
27,358
Belarus
27,352
Faroe Islands
26,516
Lebanon
23,066
UAE
21,336
Ethiopia
21,129
Luxembourg
19,706
Costa Rica
18,344
El Salvador
15,789
India
14,277
Nicaragua
13,985
Réunion
13,717
South Africa
13,699
Maldives
13,008
Iraq
12,119
Cayman Islands
12,029
Somalia
11,870
Croatia
9,878
Guatemala
9,876
Greenland
9,189
Afghanistan
9,066
Pakistan
8,703
Saint Martin
8,450
Lesotho
8,051
Sri Lanka
7,914
Central African Republic
7,677
Sierra Leone
7,549
Saudi Arabia
7,486
Bahrain
7,180
Uruguay
7,110
Trinidad and Tobago
7,031
Georgia
6,526
Jordan
6,459
British Virgin Islands
6,079
Malta
6,036
Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
5,337
Brunei
4,974
Paraguay
4,613
Channel Islands
4,445
Bhutan
4,295
Armenia
3,919
St. Barth
3,774
Cuba
3,674
South Sudan
3,585
Congo
3,507
Madagascar
3,345
Tonga
3,257
Moldova
2,980
Myanmar
2,845
Malawi
2,778
Zimbabwe
2,712
Nigeria
2,667
Panama
2,523
Chad
2,243
Taiwan
2,230
Vanuatu
2,061
Kuwait
1,886
Macedonia
1,835
Kazakhstan
1,783
Kyrgyzstan
1,734
Papua New Guinea
1,658
Isle of Man
1,635
Mauritius
1,568
Venezuela
1,505
Liberia
1,359
Samoa
1,352
Solomon Islands
1,341
Benin
1,283
Haiti
1,281
Barbados
1,180
Qatar
1,161
Oman
1,154
Nepal
1,081
Palestine
1,050
Syrian Arab Republic
972
Fiji
970
Cambodia
865
Guinea-Bissau
840
Cook Islands
821
Zambia
748
Yemen
666
Morocco
622
Montenegro
597
Andorra
588
Gibraltar
542
Namibia
534
Uzbekistan
519
Curaçao
497
Kiribati
483
Seychelles
467
Albania
463
Caribbean Netherlands
390
Liechtenstein
367
Botswana
364
Azerbaijan
351
San Marino
328
New Caledonia
328
Palau
307
Belize
305
Monaco
293
Bahamas
287
Bermuda
241
Saint Pierre Miquelon
228
Dominica
221
Dominican Republic
200
Cameroon
162
Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
123
Kenya
121
Angola
118
Mali
117
Guyana
71
Ghana
71
Togo
67
Swaziland
61
Cabo Verde
58
Aruba
54
Grenada
53
Mozambique
51
Guinea
43
Sint Maarten
40
Turks and Caicos Islands
36
Senegal
34
Gambia
32
Burkina Faso
32
Saint Lucia
28
Equatorial Guinea
27
Timor-Leste
19
Côte d'Ivoire
17
Niger
16
Gabon
16
Anguilla
15
Wallis and Futuna
9
Antigua and Barbuda
9
Comoros
7
Mauritania
7
Niue
6
Sao Tome and Principe
5
Djibouti
5
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
2
Eritrea
2
Western Sahara
1
Holy See (Vatican City State)
1
Macao
1
Montserrat
1
Micronesia
0
Saint Helena
0
Marshall Islands
0
MS Zaandam
0
Diamond Princess
0
Saint Kitts and Nevis
0
Tajikistan
0
Updated on April 1, 2022 12:49 AM

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Follow Us

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate