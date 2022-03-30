The said student was preparing for the country’s prestigious NEET exam in a coaching institute located in Kota and was also studying for class 12th. The student allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room.

This tragic incident took place on Tuesday night near Landmark City of Kunhari police station area. Kunhari area is famous for Kota coaching institutes, one of the biggest coaching institutes have their office in Kunhari.

No suicide note was recovered from his room.

After identifying the deceased, the body was handed over to the relatives after post-mortem. The said student was a resident of Hindaun town of Karauli district of Rajasthan.

The inspector said that the reasons behind this extreme step are yet to be ascertained and all the records of the said student in the hostel as well as in the coaching institute are being checked.

As per Dainik Bhaskar, The father of the said student had come to meet him two days ago. He said that even during that time he did not feel that his son was upset, after that on Wednesday morning he got a call that his son had hanged himself by hanging from the fan. At present, no one knows about the reasons.