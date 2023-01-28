Nation

Rs 75 coin launched by PM Modi to celebrate 75 years of National Cadet Corps

Abhishek Kumar
By Abhishek Kumar

-

1 min.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is a youth development organization in India that aims to instill discipline and leadership skills in young people. It is a voluntary organization that is open to students in high schools and colleges. The NCC is celebrating its 75th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi.

At the event, PM Modi unveiled a special day cover and commemorative coin with a denomination of Rs 75. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the rally, which was attended by 196 officers and cadets from 19 different nations.

In his speech at the NCC rally, PM Modi acknowledged the sacrifices made by all those who have supported and represented NCC over the past 75 years. He said that the country is proud of the NCC cadets’ tenacity and sense of duty. He also emphasized the importance of youth power in the country’s progress and stated that “India’s moment” has come.

He praised the participation of girls in the NCC and the Agniveer program, which helps women join the armed forces. He also highlighted that there has been a significant increase in the number of women in the paramilitary and police services during the past eight years.

PM Modi also highlighted the benefits that the country’s youth are gaining from India’s reforms in the defence industry. He stated that more women are now being deployed in all three armed forces wings. Overall, PM Modi’s speech emphasized the importance of the NCC in developing the country’s youth and the role of women in the defence forces.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous article
Prithvi Shaw’s T20 comeback delayed by Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill’s form
Abhishek Kumar
Abhishek Kumar
Abhishek Kumar is a final year undergraduate student at the University of Delhi, where he is studying English Honors. He is passionate about literature and language, and enjoys researching stories. Laziest in our team and he loves coffee.

Latest News

Sports

Prithvi Shaw’s T20 comeback delayed by Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill’s form

India's T20 captain Hardik Pandya has made it clear that Prithvi Shaw will not be getting a chance to...
Entertainment

Pathaan Review: Gabbbar Calls ‘Pathaan’ a Movie Targeted at Average IQ

Abhishek Asthana, also known as Gabbar, has reviewed the movie "Pathaan" and has given it a mixed review.In his...
Sports

England all-rounder Ben Stokes crowned ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year award

On Thursday, January 26th, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that England all-rounder Ben Stokes has won the ICC...
Entertainment

Gadar 2: Highly-Anticipated Sequel of Indian Cinema Classic to Release on India’s Independence Day 2023

It looks like fans of the original "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" film are in for a treat, as Bollywood...
Nation

India Celebrates Republic Day with Grand Parade and Flypast featuring the Retired Ilyushin IL-38SD

On Thursday, India marked its Republic Day with a grand parade and flypast in the capital city of Delhi....
Business

eMudhra Limited, a Leading Provider of Digital Trust and Paperless Transformation Solutions, Reports Strong Financial Results in Q3

eMudhra Limited, a leading provider of digital trust, digital security and paperless transformation solutions, announced its financial results for...
Startups

AIXTOR Technologies: Tailored Technology Solutions Provider for Various Industries

AIXTOR Technologies is a digital solution provider that is dedicated to delivering technology solutions that are tailored to meet...
Sports

Mohammed Siraj becomes world’s No.1 ODI bowler, leading the way for Indian cricket team

The rise of Mohammed Siraj in the cricketing world has been nothing short of spectacular. The young fast bowler...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate