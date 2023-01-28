Rs 75 coin launched by PM Modi to celebrate 75 years of National Cadet Corps

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is a youth development organization in India that aims to instill discipline and leadership skills in young people. It is a voluntary organization that is open to students in high schools and colleges. The NCC is celebrating its 75th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi.

At the event, PM Modi unveiled a special day cover and commemorative coin with a denomination of Rs 75. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the rally, which was attended by 196 officers and cadets from 19 different nations.

In his speech at the NCC rally, PM Modi acknowledged the sacrifices made by all those who have supported and represented NCC over the past 75 years. He said that the country is proud of the NCC cadets’ tenacity and sense of duty. He also emphasized the importance of youth power in the country’s progress and stated that “India’s moment” has come.

He praised the participation of girls in the NCC and the Agniveer program, which helps women join the armed forces. He also highlighted that there has been a significant increase in the number of women in the paramilitary and police services during the past eight years.

PM Modi also highlighted the benefits that the country’s youth are gaining from India’s reforms in the defence industry. He stated that more women are now being deployed in all three armed forces wings. Overall, PM Modi’s speech emphasized the importance of the NCC in developing the country’s youth and the role of women in the defence forces.