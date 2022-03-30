Sariska Tiger Reserve in the grip of massive fire; air support is being deployed

A massive fire broke out on Monday evening in the Sariska Tiger Reserve located in Rajasthan‘s Alwar city, following which the Indian Air Force (IAF) sent two helicopters to douse the fire, officials said on Tuesday.

The IAF said that on the request of the Alwar district administration, it had deployed two Mi 17 V5 helicopters for the Bambi Bucket operation to aid in controlling the fire that spread over large areas in the Sariska Tiger Reserve.

The Air Force said, ‘Operation is on. The cause of the fire that broke out on Monday evening is not yet known. The Air Force is using its Mi 17 V5 helicopters to provide aerial support to the fire affected area.

Indian Air Force extends assistance in controlling fire spread over large areas in Sariska Tiger Reserve Rajasthan. IAF has deployed two Mi 17 V5 helicopters for Bambi Bucket ops – operation Underway



The fire is burning in an area of ​​about five to seven square kilometres. The forest official said that the movement of tigers has been affected by the fire.

CM Ashok Gehlot said, ‘Efforts are on to control the fire in Alwar’s Sariska forest. The state and central government are working in coordination. Two helicopters of the Indian Air Force were involved in extinguishing the fire from today. This fire has been brought under control to a large extent and I am sure it will be brought under control by tomorrow.

According to locals, firefighting is particularly difficult due to the difficult geography of the region, with the fire occurring in the mountainous terrain of the reserve, which is difficult to reach.

The Bambi bucket method of fire extinguishing is being used in Sariska Tiger Reserve. In this method a small water tank made of strechable material is suspended by a cable to spray water on the fire affected area to arrest its spread. The villagers living in the periphery of the fire-affected areas have been shifted to a safer place.