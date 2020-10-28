New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia introduced that all government and private schools in Delhi would stay shut till additional orders. The announcement got here a day after Delhi registered a peak of highest cases in a single day, as many as 4,853 new coronavirus infections were reported.

“It is not safe to reopen schools in Delhi yet,” mentioned Sisodia. “Parents are not in favor too.” He cited cases of coronavirus circumstances rising wherever faculties have been allowed to reopen.

Schools within the national capital are closed since March, days earlier than the lockdown was introduced to curb the coronavirus transmission.

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia mentioned the Delhi Government has decided to extend 1,330 seats in colleges under the IP University.

Four days in the past, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had mentioned that schools in Delhi would not reopen soon. Initially, the Delhi authorities had allowed faculties for Classes 9 to 12 to resume voluntarily from September 21. However, the government then reversed the order.

As per the ‘Unlock 5′ guidelines which was released on 1st October, states can take a call on reopening schools in phases. Several states have additionally begun the process of reopening schools. Earlier, schools have been allowed to namestudents from Class 9 to 12 to school on a voluntary basis from September 21. However, the Delhi Government determined against it.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi has 27,873 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, and the total loss of life toll stands at 6,356. However the death rate in Delhi due to corona is a meagre 1.74 percent when compared to the death rate reported globally. Delhi has seen the highest number of 4,853 new patients in a day so far. The number of deaths from Corona is also increasing steadily.

