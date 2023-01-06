Shankar Mishra ousted from US job after alleged assault on Air India flight involving urine

Shankar Mishra, the man who gained infamy for reportedly urinating on a female co-passenger during an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi, has been dismissed from his position at Wells Fargo. The incident, which occurred on November 26th, caused international outrage and a hunt for Mishra by the police.

Based on the statement released by the US financial services company, the allegations against Mishra, who served as the Vice President of Wells Fargo India, were “deeply disturbing.” The company emphasized that it holds its employees to “the highest standards of professional and personal behavior” and as a result, Mishra has been terminated from his position.

According to reports, Shankar Mishra was highly intoxicated while on board an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi on November 26th. While on the plane, Mishra allegedly unzipped his pants and urinated on a female co-passenger, remaining exposed for some time until he was asked to move. It is unclear how the incident was able to take place and how long it went on before other passengers intervened. The woman who was reportedly targeted by Mishra is said to be in her seventies. It is not known how she is coping following the traumatic and disgusting incident.

Mishra, a resident of Mumbai, is currently untraceable and the police have formed teams in an attempt to locate him. The incident on the Air India flight, during which Mishra allegedly exposed himself and urinated on the woman in her seventies, was reportedly glossed over by crew members. The woman later wrote a letter about the incident to Tata Group chairperson N Chandrasekaran.

