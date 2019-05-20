Singapore’s Low Cost Carrier FlyScoot Made Emegency Landing At Chennai Airport.

[⌛ 1 Minute Read]

A Singapore bound low cost career Fly Scoot’s which took off from Tiruchirappalli International Airport on Monday landed in an emergency at Chennai Airport. According to scoot officials, Aircraft had to make an emergency landing due to reported sparks in the engine.

As reported by the PTI, Flight touchdown safely at one of the runways in Chennai International Airport, no reports of casualties or injuries to passengers. All the 170 on board passengers are provided with accommodation in Chennai and will be arranged to their respective destinations by the airlines.

(developing story, facts and details to be added)

