Nation

Six-fold increase in budget for infrastructure construction near India-China border

By IS NewsDesk

-

2 min.

During the last financial year 2020-21, the budget especially purposed for construction along the India-China border was 42.9 crores. This year, the budget for 2021-22 has been increased almost six times to 249.1 crores. This comes at a time when India and China are at loggerheads over border issues. Mind you, the India-China border, known internationally as the McMahon Line, is not recognized by China and is, therefore, a major cause of tussle between the two Asian giants.

New Delhi is aware of the country’s borders, the central government has increased the budget spent on the construction of infrastructure on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China by 6 times. In 2020-21 this budget was 42.9 crores. Whereas in 2021-22 it has increased to 249.1 crores. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai has given this information in reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

India-China border budget increase

Nityanand Rai said that under the Border Infrastructure and Management Plan (BIMS), the government has spent this amount on building infrastructure along the LAC from Assam and the northeastern states. For example, roads, bridges, railways etc. He informed that the government has also taken more steps to strengthen the security along the LAC. For example, the number of security forces in the border areas has been increased as per the requirement.

India-China border budget increase spending details – 

The minister also added that like the China border, the cost of security arrangements in the Indo-Myanmar border areas has also been increased by two and a half times. It was Rs 17.4 crore in 2020-21. This has been increased to Rs 50 crore in 2021-22. For the security of the Bangladesh border, a budget of Rs 303.2 crore has been kept in 2021-22 as against 294.9 in 2020-21. In all, Rs 602.3 crore has been earmarked for building infrastructure along the entire international border of India. Whereas in 2020-21 it was Rs 355.1 crore. That is, there has been an increase of about one and a half times in the budget.

Adequate arrangements have been made for border patrolling, security posts and outposts. Such sites have been identified from where border security may be threatened. According to him, modern surveillance equipment has been deployed in the border areas. In areas like river valleys where troops cannot be deployed, border security is being ensured with the help of modern technology. The border has been cordoned off. Along with this, the intelligence system has also been strengthened.

Previous articleNEET 2022 forms out, Exam Date to be held on July 17, Here’s How To Apply
IS NewsDesk
Stories curated by our interns and news crew. Originally reported or general compilation from various available sources and news agencies.

