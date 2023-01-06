Nation

Star Air leases two more Embraer E175 aircraft to increase regional connectivity in India.

Abhishek Kumar
By Abhishek Kumar

1 min.

Star Air, the aviation division of the Indian business conglomerate Sanjay Ghodawat Group, has announced the acquisition of two additional Embraer E175 passenger jets through a lease with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC). NAC is the largest provider of leased regional aircraft in the world. The addition of these jets brings the total number of Embraer E175 jets ordered by Star Air to four, with the first set to be delivered in January 2023. The Embraer E175 is a popular choice for regional air travel due to its fuel efficiency, spacious cabin, and reliable performance, powered by GE CF34-8E engines.

The Embraer E175 jets, powered by GE CF34-8E engines, are known for their reliability and performance in the regional jet segment. With no middle seats and best-in-class legroom in a dual-class cabin configuration, the E175 offers a comfortable flying experience for passengers. The aircraft has a range of approximately 2,200 nautical miles, allowing it to service longer routes. Star Air currently operates a fleet of five Embraer E145LR jets, serving 18 destinations across India.

The acquisition of the additional Embraer E175 jets will bring numerous benefits to Star Air, according to Shrenik Ghodawat, Director of the airline. In addition to increasing capacity and meeting the growing demand for air travel, the E175 jets will improve productivity by allowing the airline to serve more destinations and potentially operate more flights. The aircraft’s spacious cabin and reliable performance will also enhance the customer experience, making for a more comfortable and enjoyable journey for passengers.

The Sanjay Ghodawat Group is a prominent Indian conglomerate with a presence in a variety of sectors, including aviation, consumer products, education, energy, mining, real estate, retail, and textiles. Founded in 1993, the group has grown significantly under the leadership of founder and chairman Sanjay Ghodawat, and now serves millions of customers globally with over 10,000 employees and a student base of over 16,000.

