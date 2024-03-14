Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar: The New Faces of Election Commission

In a significant turn of events, India has appointed former bureaucrats Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar as the new election commissioners. This decision was made by a panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey in February and the recent resignation of Arun Goel. It’s worth noting that a recent article by Newsclick delves into this matter, though our stance on the content of that article remains neutral.

The process of selecting these commissioners involved careful consideration of numerous candidates. Six names were presented before the panel, including Utpal Kumar Singh, Pradeep Kumar Tripathi, Indevar Pandey, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Sudhir Kumar Gangadhar Rahate, and Gyanesh Kumar. Notably, Adhir Chowdhury, a Congress leader involved in the panel, expressed concerns about the selection process, questioning the transparency of shortlisting from a pool of over 200 applicants.

But who exactly are Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar?

Born in 1963, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu brings a rich tapestry of experience to his new role as election commissioner. As a retired 1998-batch IAS officer, Sandhu has held numerous prestigious positions throughout his career. He served as the chief secretary of Uttarakhand and occupied key roles such as additional secretary in the department of higher education, Ministry of Human Resource Development. Sandhu’s contributions extended to chairing the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), where he played a pivotal role in infrastructure development.

Sandhu’s educational journey is equally impressive. He holds an MBBS degree from Government Medical College, Amritsar, and a Master’s Degree in history from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Additionally, reports suggest he is also a qualified lawyer.

Throughout his career, Sandhu has garnered recognition for his outstanding service. He was honored with the President’s Medal for his contributions as Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, Punjab. Furthermore, his dedication during the Census of India earned him the prestigious 2001 President of India Medal.

Gyanesh Kumar: A Seasoned Administrator

Gyanesh Kumar, a retired 1988-batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre, joins the Election Commission with a wealth of administrative experience. His career highlights include serving as a secretary in the Ministry of Cooperation under the leadership of Amit Shah, as well as holding the position of secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Kumar’s tenure as a civil servant has been characterized by his unwavering commitment to public service and governance. His expertise in policy formulation and implementation positions him as a valuable asset to the Election Commission.

As India prepares for crucial electoral processes in the coming years, the appointment of Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar underscores the government’s dedication to ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections. With their extensive experience and impeccable track record, Sandhu and Kumar are poised to uphold the integrity of India’s democratic processes and safeguard the rights of its citizens. For the first time two additional Commissioners were appointed on 16th October 1989.

Election process of Election commissioners:

Now incase If you’re wondering about how the Constitution establishes the Election Commission as an independent body, immune to executive interference, yet Narendra Modi and his ministers can appoint commissioners, let us clarify.

The Constitution doesn’t outline a specific procedure for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. According to the Transaction of Business rules, the President appoints the CEC and ECs based on recommendations from the Prime Minister. Hence, it falls within the executive power of the President to make these appointments.