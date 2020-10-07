Supreme court on Wednesday, while hearing a public interest litigation for shifting the protest site to a designated area, SC ruled that even right to protest under article 19 of the Indian constitution subjects to certain reasonable restrictions.

Indefinite occupation of public places abridges peoples right to move freely, conferred to the citizens by article 19 of the constitution. Further SC added, the Delhi police should have taken necessary actions to free up the place, they should not wait for an intervention from the court on matters such as public order.

The bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Anirudh Bose and Justice Krishna Murari, while announcing the verdict, stated that the arbitration efforts by senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, in Shaheen Bagh didn’t succeeded, however we have no regrets.

The protestors had occupied a stretch of GD Birla Road that connects New delhi with noida, from last year’s December until 24 March 2020.

According to the Constitution of India, Indian citizens have six fundamental rights under article 19, but these right are qualified rights not absolute, and hence can be restricted under certain circumstances.

