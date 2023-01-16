Nation

Swiggy Worker Tragically Dies After Leaping from Apartment to Escape Aggressive Dog

IS NewsDesk
By IS NewsDesk

-

1 min.

A tragic incident occurred in Hyderabad when a 23-year-old delivery worker for the food delivery service Swiggy died in the hospital after leaping from the third floor of an apartment complex.

According to police, Mohammed Rizwan had gone to deliver an order to an apartment complex in Banjara Hills. When he knocked on the door of the customer’s apartment, a German Shepherd pet dog belonging to the customer growled and rushed at the door. Rizwan, fearing for his safety, leapt from the third story of the flat.

He was taken to the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in serious condition, but unfortunately passed away from his wounds on Saturday night. The incident has left many in the community heartbroken, and has raised concerns about the safety of delivery workers.

Swiggy, the company for which Rizwan worked, has not yet released a statement about the incident. The police are investigating the case and are questioning the owner of the dog.

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of responsible pet ownership and the need for proper safety measures to protect delivery workers. The family of the deceased delivery worker is in shock and grief over the loss of their loved one.

