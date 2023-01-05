Nation

Tremors Felt Across Delhi-NCR as Earthquake Strikes the Region

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Thursday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake occurred at a depth of 189 km and was felt in Delhi and other parts of northern India, as well as in Afghanistan and Pakistan. This marks the second time in a week that Delhi-NCR has experienced tremors from an earthquake, following a magnitude 3.8 quake in Haryana’s Jhajjar on January 1.

Videos shared on social media showed people running out of their homes in the cold after the tremors, and ceiling fans swinging violently in response to the quake. The National Center for Seismology reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was Fayzabad, Afghanistan, and the tremors were felt as far as Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Center for Seismology reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 occurred on January 5, 2023 at 19:55:51 IST. The quake had a depth of 200 km and was located 79 km south of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, with coordinates of Latitude: 36.39 and Longitude: 70.66.

Sunday also saw an earthquake in Delhi and surrounding areas, although there were no reports of injuries or damage. Another major quake hit the Delhi-NCR region on November 12, 2020, with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter scale in Nepal, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is a government agency in India that is responsible for monitoring and studying earthquakes within the country. The NCS serves as the primary source of information on earthquakes for the government and the general public, and works to understand the causes and impacts of seismic activity in India. The NCS also conducts research on the various factors that contribute to earthquakes and works to develop techniques and technologies for predicting and mitigating their effects.

