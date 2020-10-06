According to a recent release by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, movie theatres, and multiplexes will be reopening again from October 15 and have been directed to function with a maximum capacity of fifty occupants. One seat shall be kept vacant to insure distancing and all cinema halls need to be comply by the given directions. I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar mentioned that it is now obligatory for all cinema halls to function at half the seating capacity until further directions. Theatres should strictly follow the notified COVID-19 tips and SOPs issued by the ministry.

Announced the Standard operating procedures, SOP’s for cinema halls, multiplexes etc. for screening of films, as they reopen from 15th of October as per Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.#UnlockWithPrecautions pic.twitter.com/X1XZFZoDAT — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) October 6, 2020



“Cinema halls are shut for the last seven months. They are now opening from October 15. For the safety of people, we have come out with SOP to be followed, Cinema halls shall be allowed to open with 50 percent capacity only and people will maintain one-seat distance. Wearing masks at all times will be important,” he mentioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In single-screen theatres, ticket counters will be opened. However, we encourage online booking for contactless transactions. Proper ventilation has to be ensured and temperature setting of all air conditioning should be above 23 degrees Celsius,” the minister added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had in its unlock SOP issued on September 30 allowed reopening of cinema halls from October 15. Earlier, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare had instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs to reopen cinema halls throughout the nation in a graded method. To guarantee social distancing in cinema halls, Khare had instructed that “alternate seats in first and next rows should be kept vacant”.

Furthermore, food joints will be allowed to serve packaged food and water bottles only, thermal scanning and facemarks will be mandatory.

Support IndianSpectator by subscribing to our Daily Newsletters, Submit your opinion/articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com