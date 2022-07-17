Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi flags off ‘Digital Ground Water Rath’ under Atal Bhujal Yojana

Giving top priority to conservation, better management and judicious use of groundwater, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday flagged off the ‘Digital Ground Water Rath’ to mark the beginning of ‘Bhujal Week under the Atal Bhujal Yojana.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that these Digital Ground Water Raths would increase public awareness and ensure public participation in the revival of traditional methods of groundwater conservation, making ‘Bhujal Saptah’ successful across the country.

Pointing to the ever-increasing demand and consumption of water, especially drinking water, wastage of water, neglect of groundwater table. Yogi Adityanath said that it is necessary to maintain the availability and quality of groundwater. He stressed on the conservation measures so that our future generations are not deprived of it.

As a result of our excessive use and mismanagement of groundwater, many areas were marked as ‘dark-zones’ where the water level had gone so low that handpumps dried up, however, in the last five years, several measures were done. And dedicated efforts were made. It has played an important role in the efforts of the government towards water conservation.

Referring to the recent inauguration of Bundelkhand Expressway in his speech, the Chief Minister said that his government made special efforts to promote rain water harvesting at every 500 meters on this newly constructed highway to benefit the people of Bundelkhand.

Yogi Adityanath praised two districts, Chitrakoot and Varanasi, for choosing innovative methods of water conservation. He said, only 10 districts were selected by the centre under Atal Bhujal Yojana, however, the state government decided to extend the water conservation scheme to the remaining 65 districts.