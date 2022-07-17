Nation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi flags off ‘Digital Ground Water Rath’ under Atal Bhujal Yojana

By Abhishek Kumar

-

1 min.

Giving top priority to conservation, better management and judicious use of groundwater, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday flagged off the ‘Digital Ground Water Rath’ to mark the beginning of ‘Bhujal Week under the Atal Bhujal Yojana.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that these Digital Ground Water Raths would increase public awareness and ensure public participation in the revival of traditional methods of groundwater conservation, making ‘Bhujal Saptah’ successful across the country.

yogi adityanath Digital Ground Water Rath
Representative image

Pointing to the ever-increasing demand and consumption of water, especially drinking water, wastage of water, neglect of groundwater table. Yogi Adityanath said that it is necessary to maintain the availability and quality of groundwater. He stressed on the conservation measures so that our future generations are not deprived of it.

As a result of our excessive use and mismanagement of groundwater, many areas were marked as ‘dark-zones’ where the water level had gone so low that handpumps dried up, however, in the last five years, several measures were done. And dedicated efforts were made. It has played an important role in the efforts of the government towards water conservation.

Referring to the recent inauguration of Bundelkhand Expressway in his speech, the Chief Minister said that his government made special efforts to promote rain water harvesting at every 500 meters on this newly constructed highway to benefit the people of Bundelkhand.

Yogi Adityanath praised two districts, Chitrakoot and Varanasi, for choosing innovative methods of water conservation. He said, only 10 districts were selected by the centre under Atal Bhujal Yojana, however, the state government decided to extend the water conservation scheme to the remaining 65 districts.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous articleUk’s PM in waiting, Rishi Sunak gets trolled on social media for wrong spelling of ‘Campaign’
Next articleAAP’s Rani Agrawal wins in Singrauli, Kejriwal makes inroads in Madhya Pradesh
Abhishek Kumar

Latest News

Politics

Margaret Alva, Ex Uttarakhand Governor, nominated as VP candidate of Opposition

After NDA chose Droupadi Murmu, today the opposition has finally announced their candidate for the post of Vice President....
Sports

Pant and Pandya navigated India through victory, clinch the series

Pant has set an example of brilliant self-control in pressure situations by scoring a century when Team India needed...
Politics

AAP’s Rani Agrawal wins in Singrauli, Kejriwal makes inroads in Madhya Pradesh

Sunday came to be an exciting day for Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party. With the victory of Aam Aadmi Party's...
World

Uk’s PM in waiting, Rishi Sunak gets trolled on social media for wrong spelling of ‘Campaign’

Rishi Sunak, the potential prime minister of the United Kingdom, faced a blooper moment. After an ongoing televised debate,...
Politics

Punjab: Akali Dal MP said- South Asia will be at peace if Khalistan is formed

Simranjit Singh Mann created a huge controversy just days after he was elected from the Akali Dal from the...
Technology

Top Features of Nothing Phone 1 That You Shouldn’t Miss

The months-long hype about Carl Pei's Nothing Phone 1 is finally over. Nothing Phone 1 has been launched worldwide...
Nation

Real life ‘Pushpa’ Red Sandalwood smuggler caught by Bengaluru Police

Police on Thursday arrested a man for smuggling red sandalwood, also known as Raktachandan, from Kengeri in Bengaluru city....
World

Biden warned Iran about its nuclear weapons ahead of Saudi visit

On Thursday, the US and Israel strengthened their alliance against Iran by flagging another security arrangement, and President Joe...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate