UP Cm’s Official Twitter Account Hacked, Administration Warns Of Action

By IS NewsDesk

-

1 min.

An official Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office (CMO) was hacked on Friday night allegedly by some unidentified hackers. Hackers have changed the identity of the account several times, in addition they have posted unauthorised tweets.

The hackers who broke into the UP administration’s account made several suspicious tweets, one of them being a tutorial titled “How to turn on your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter” from the hacked CMO account. Investigation is on to identify the hackers in this regard.

up cm account hacked

The IT team successfully restored the hacked account within a few hours. But, by the time it was recovered, people took screenshots on social media, which are now trending on social media platforms.

Netizens shared screenshots of manipulated Twitter accounts tagging Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Police. Meanwhile, all the unauthorised tweets made by the hackers have been deleted from the account.

This is not the first time, the accounts of Indian politicians, government departments and news agencies have been hacked several times in the past. More recently, the personal Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also hacked for some time, on which India officially lodged its objection to Twitter. Nevertheless, these incidents reflect the poor attitude of the Twitter management.

IS NewsDesk
Stories curated by our interns and news crew. Originally reported or general compilation from various available sources and news agencies.

