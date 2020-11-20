UP Pratapgarh Accident: Bolero filled with the groom’s family collided with a standing truck, 14 died including 6 children. Based on the initial investigation police said, Bolero’s driver was drunk as a result he could not see the truck parked on the road. The horrific accident happened on the Prayagraj Lucknow highway.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (in file pic) expresses grief over the Pratapgarh road accident. He has directed senior officials to reach the spot and provide all possible help to victims: CM’s Office Fourteen persons including six children died in the incident. https://t.co/3CR5vxoh2q pic.twitter.com/FmbYrcQa7F — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2020

The groom’s procession was returning from Chausa Jirgapur of Kunda to Nawabganj. According to the local police officer, the baraat of Santram Yadav’s boy from Chausa Jirgapur village in Kunda police station area went to Shekhawapur in Nawabganj police station area on Thursday. After Jaimal, some baraati were returning from Bolero. Bolero entered the truck parked near Deshraj Indara at around 1 am in the night. The collision was so fierce that a loud sound was heard. Nearby people rushed to the spot and informed the police. Till then, evacuation of those trapped in the car started with the help of gas cutters. Dinesh Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Dayaram, Aman Kumar, Ram Samuzh, Ansh, Gaurav Kumar, Naan Bhaiya, Sachin, Himanshu, Mithlesh Kumar, Abhimanyu, Parasnath have been identified among the dead. Late-night SP Anurag Arya has also reached the spot.

Support Indian Spectator by subscribing to our Daily Newsletters. Submit your opinion/articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com