Lok Sabha Passes Bill for Re-integration of Delhi Municipal Bodies

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday approved the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2022, a bill that seeks to amalgamate the three municipal corporations of Delhi.

In 2011, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit had divided the MCD into three parts to provide better services to the people of Delhi. Although it is difficult to say whether it really benefited.

The MCD merger bill introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah aims to merge the three entities for better coordination and utilization of resources.

There is dissatisfaction among the opposition parties regarding this bill. Despite several amendments introduced by the opposition members, the Lok Sabha approved the bill through a voice vote.

Speaking in Parliament, Amit Shah blamed Kejriwal’s AAP. He said, “Today I want to say with responsibility that the Delhi government has a step-motherly attitude towards MCD, due to which they do not have enough resources to discharge their responsibilities.”

Minister Amit Shah in his statement also mentioned that three parts of the corporation were bifurcated due to political reasons.

At present, Delhi has a total of 272 seats in three corporations – North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations, with 104 seats each in the North and South Corporations, while the East Corporation has 64.