Revolt RV400: India’s First All Electric AI Enabled Bike Launched

Rahul Sharma, Co-founder of Micromax, has launched an all electric platform based 2 wheeler called RV400 as the first product of his newly founded startup Revolt intellicorp.

In an official statement issued on Tuesday, Rahul said “RV 400 is the first step towards providing practical, affordable, and sustainable mobility to every Indian home. He claimed that the motorcycle challenges every convention that riders have pertaining to the EV’s – power, styling and aesthetics, range, battery charging infrastructure, security, sound, and service.”

Revolt RV400 is a smart, Future-Ready, AI enabled vehicle which is equipped with all the necessary features and a few that are debuting with RV like engine sound customisation, 3 way charging capability, Artificial Intelligence etc.

Headquartered in Gurgaon, Revolt intellicorp have plans to create a wider availability of charging stations across India to bring easier recharging and a break free long drive. Company has its manufacturing facility setup in Haryana’s Manesar dist, with a production capacity of around 120,000 units.

Rv400 also comes packed with a lot more nifty features like an embedded 4G SIM which sets it free from WIFI dependency for all Internet based features. Since there is internet involved, how an app integration can be missing, it comes with app access enabled through Android and IOS, giving a lot more control on the vehicle’s safety and customisation.

Company has claimed a range figures of 156 Kms when full charged, brand new condition, as the battery gets older the charge holding capacity does go down by a bit and hence company has also given doorstep battery delivery feature. On paper it can do speeds upto 85 kmph in sports mode. For safety concerns features like geo-fencing anti theft are given bundled with Revolt RV400.

One of the biggest and distinguishing features is the ability to add a range of custom engine sound to it. This is a speaker based feature which will also used for horn. Pre-booking starts from June 25 at a token amount of Rs 1,000. As in first phase, the Ai-enabled motorbike will only be launched in 7 cities (Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, and Chennai) and later to include more cities as the charging network expands.

