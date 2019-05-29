Moto Z4 Sold On Amazon Prior To Its Official Announcement By Motorola

[⌛ 3 Minutes Read]

Moto Z4 the “upcoming” edition of the acclaimed MotoMod-ready Z lineup has been sold on Amazon US even before any official launch, announcement reports and even before getting listed to the official website of the manufacturer brand Moto. The launch event was yet to be scheduled, but the Amazon mistakenly listed and even sold it to a US customer. The owner of the unannounced phone, shot an unboxing and overview video and posted it on youtube. The phone comes as a successor to the Moto Z3 and with extended compatibility with all moto mods that has been launched since the inception of z series back in September 2016.

As result of the smartphone getting sold on the e-commerce site prior of its launch it is expected to hit the brand in its PR and advertisement efforts since the specifications and its eyeful attributes are now known to the enthusiasts and early buyers. According to the video, Motorola is apparently tossing in a free 360degree camera mod with the phone.

Moto Z4 Specifications, A disrupter or another mediocre ?

The “Amazon Pre-launch” delivery which is not a feature yet on Amazon but should definitely be considered owing to the incidences like this. MOTO Z4 shines through a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio along with a dew drop notch debuting for the first time in the Z series. Sits under, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (SM6150) SoC and your PUBG sessions will be smoothened out by an Adreno 608 GPU which is capable of holding AAA’s quite well and also has 4GB of RAM which is fairly standard these days.

The optics of the device is unarguably one of its strong pursuits. Though there’s a single 48MP, 1.6f camera at the back which seems capable enough of talking Insta ready shots and is more than adequate for all type of mobile photography needs. No doubt the selfies are going to be great on Z4, at the core of the dew drop, sits a 25 MP camera with an aperture size of f/1.9.

Due to the slim profile of the device, reportedly Z4 has a 3,600 mAh battery but to ease out long charging durations, it comes bundled with a 15W fast charger which is USB C type.

