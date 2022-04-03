New Feature Is Coming To Twitter, Soon Users Can Get Text Selection On The App

Popular micro-blogging site Twitter is reportedly working to add the ability to select text within tweets to the Android version of its app, if Android Police is to be believe.

The new upcoming feature was mentioned in a tweet posted early Saturday by leaker and Hidden Features Detective Jane Manchun Wong.As reported by Android Police, a resource for Android news and reviews

Twitter for Android has been lacking in terms of easy text selection, but in the past, users have done this by using Overview Selection (a useful feature that lets you select text from any screen to copy and paste). Have found a way to bypass the issue.

However, according to podcaster and Android expert Mishaal Rahman, the feature is only available on a small selection of phones.

Now it’s time Twitter decided to work on a way for users to select and copy text from the Android version of its app (and haven’t figured out a way to make it a paid feature, as the company does with other tools). is considering with), the report said.

It’s also weird that it took so long to add up, but good that it’s on the way. Now we just have to wait and see when exactly this new update will be released.