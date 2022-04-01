Samsung And Ifixit Will Team Together To Make DIY Repair Possible

Samsung has announced that it is partnering with iFixIt, the leading online destination for technical repairs and DIY to self repair Galaxy devices without paying visits to the service centre.

This policy is in stark contrast to another tech giant Apple, which these days is making it nearly impossible to repair the iPhone by associating critical components of the phone with its software, which would seriously impair the functionality of the device upon unauthorized repair. These days no one else can repair the new iPhone except Apple.

Ramon Gregory, Senior Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America, said, “At Samsung, we are creating more ways for consumers to extend the lifespan of our products with a premium care experience, the availability of self-repair Will provide our consumers with convenience and more options for sustainable solutions.”

The move could potentially act as a self-sabotage move that could ultimately destroy Samsung’s service and repair revenue, or it could help them divert some of their investment from customer service infrastructure to something more useful.

So owners of Samsung Galaxy devices will now be able to replace the display assembly, back glass, and ports for charging and headphones, and do minor self-repair work – and return used parts to Samsung for responsible recycling. Let us see how well both the brands execute this program.