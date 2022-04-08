Atal Innovation Mission gets one year extension by the Cabinet

The Narendra Modi government’s flagship initiative, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), has received a one-year extension from the cabinet. On Friday, the cabinet approved the continuation of the mission till Mach 2023.

The mission was launched in 2016, with the stated objective of creating and promoting a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across the country.

Atal Innovation Mission Strive towards achieving the target of setting up 101 Atal Incubation Centers (AICs), 50 Atal Community Innovation Centers (ACICs), and 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) and supporting 200 Startups through Atal New India Challenge working hard.

Atal Innovation Mission is being run under the aegis of NITI Aayog to promote the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship amongst Indian youth.

Atal Innovation Mission was instrumental in the success of InSpreneur, an innovation startup summit held between India and Singapore.

In the last 4 years, AIM has started the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) programme. ATL is a state-of-the-art venue set in a school that aims to foster curiosity and innovation in young minds.

Some other programs under the AIM mission are Atal Incubation Centres, Atal Community Innovation Centres, Atal New India Challenges, ARISE ANIC challenges and the Mentor of Change programme.