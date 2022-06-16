Politics

Aam aadmi party revamps its Gujarat state unit post dissolution

By Abhishek Kumar

-

1 min.

Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party recently banished the party unit in Gujarat for anti-party activities. Exactly four days after this, once again AAP has expressed the party’s intention regarding the Gujarat elections that the party wants to contest the Gujarat elections with full enthusiasm. For this AAP party has appointed 850 new office bearers in the state.

The unexpected victory of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab is also being considered as a reason for the general public’s support to the party.

AAP has revamped its organisational structure. It has promoted former TV journalist Isudan Gadhvi and former Congress MLA Indranil Rajguru. He has been appointed as the National Joint General Secretary and Joint Secretary respectively.

Aam aadmi party gujarat

Expressing confidence on Sandeep Pathak, AAP’s parliamentarian sent to Rajya Sabha from Punjab, the party has made him in-charge of Gujarat elections. Sandeep Pathak said that the Aam Aadmi Party along with all its party leaders of the state took out the Parivartan Yatra. At the same time, he said that people of all 182 constituencies of the state are expressing full support for the AAP party, in view of which the party is confident of its good performance in the elections. He also said that people are looking for hope from the AAP party.

The party cadre is confident in the Gujarat elections, mainly because of its performance in the municipal elections, in which the party won 27 seats while the ruling BJP got 93 seats, meanwhile the Congress could not win a single seat.

About a week ago, Patel community leader Hardik Patel joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in what is seen as a move that could potentially quell discontent among Patels with the BJP. If that happens to be true, the road for both the AAP and Congress could become difficult.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous articleWhat is Agnipath scheme, why are youth worried about it? Explained
Next articleSaudi puts a blanket ban on rainbow toys and clothes, cracks down on homosexuality
Abhishek Kumar

Latest News

Nation

Sadanga or the six limbs on which Indian art and painting rests

India has been rich in the history of art and culture since time immemorial. Art in the Indian subcontinent...
Entertainment

Pushpa 2 the Rule is all set commence shoot, Fahadh Faasil to play key role

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa garnered widespread acclaim across the country, especially in the northern part of...
Business

Allen Institute is set to foray into edtech to compete with Unacademy, Byju’s

Allen Career Institute, the premier coaching institute of Kota Rajasthan has announced its foray into the EdTech space. The...
Business

RBI’s NPCI signs a MoU with France to broaden UPI RuPay acceptance

After the digital payment system in India gained worldwide fame, the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is all set to...
Nation

South Star rail becomes First private train in India under Bharat gaurav scheme

After many years of resistance, India has finally got its first private train, under the Bharat Gaurav scheme. The...
World

Saudi puts a blanket ban on rainbow toys and clothes, cracks down on homosexuality

Saudi Arabia has started a crackdown on gay rights. In the bid, the administration started seizing rainbow-coloured toys and...
Nation

What is Agnipath scheme, why are youth worried about it? Explained

As per the new Agnipath scheme of the Government of India, the government will recruit about 45,000 to 50,000...
Nation

Education Boards in India, Benefits and Features – Which one to Choose

India is such a vast nation, there are about 121 languages ​​spoken here with more than 19,500 dialects, which...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate