Aam aadmi party revamps its Gujarat state unit post dissolution

Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party recently banished the party unit in Gujarat for anti-party activities. Exactly four days after this, once again AAP has expressed the party’s intention regarding the Gujarat elections that the party wants to contest the Gujarat elections with full enthusiasm. For this AAP party has appointed 850 new office bearers in the state.

The unexpected victory of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab is also being considered as a reason for the general public’s support to the party.

AAP has revamped its organisational structure. It has promoted former TV journalist Isudan Gadhvi and former Congress MLA Indranil Rajguru. He has been appointed as the National Joint General Secretary and Joint Secretary respectively.

Expressing confidence on Sandeep Pathak, AAP’s parliamentarian sent to Rajya Sabha from Punjab, the party has made him in-charge of Gujarat elections. Sandeep Pathak said that the Aam Aadmi Party along with all its party leaders of the state took out the Parivartan Yatra. At the same time, he said that people of all 182 constituencies of the state are expressing full support for the AAP party, in view of which the party is confident of its good performance in the elections. He also said that people are looking for hope from the AAP party.

The party cadre is confident in the Gujarat elections, mainly because of its performance in the municipal elections, in which the party won 27 seats while the ruling BJP got 93 seats, meanwhile the Congress could not win a single seat.

About a week ago, Patel community leader Hardik Patel joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in what is seen as a move that could potentially quell discontent among Patels with the BJP. If that happens to be true, the road for both the AAP and Congress could become difficult.