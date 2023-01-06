Politics

AAP and BJP Councilors Come to Blows at Delhi Mayor Polls

Abhishek Kumar
By Abhishek Kumar

-

2 min.

On Friday, tensions boiled over during a meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to elect a new mayor, as councilors from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed. The altercation reportedly started when a disagreement arose between the two parties over the order in which oaths were to be taken during the first meeting of the House. The mayoral election has been postponed until further notice due to the altercation.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was scheduled to hold elections for Delhi’s next mayor and deputy mayor on Friday, with provisional election IDs having been issued to all 250 municipal councilors eligible to vote. However, the mayoral polls were disrupted when a physical altercation broke out between councilors from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The councillors reportedly pushed and hit each other while raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

delhi mayor election

The scuffle between the AAP and BJP councillors during the mayoral election of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) began when BJP councilor and Presiding Officer Satya Sharma invited alderman Manoj Kumar to take the oath. AAP leaders argued that elected councilors should be sworn in before nominated members. The first meeting of the newly-constituted MCD was held in the presence of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Aruna Asif Ali Sabhagar in New Delhi’s Dr. SP Mukherjee Civic Centre. The AAP had nominated Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur (backup candidate) to run against the BJP’s Rekha Gupta for the mayor’s post, with nominees for the deputy mayor’s post being Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar from AAP and Kamal Bagri from BJP.

The mayoral elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are being held just one month after the December 4 MCD polls, in which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious and ended the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) 15-year reign over the civic body. During the 2022 MCD elections, the AAP won 134 seats while the BJP won 104. The Congress party, on the other hand, won only nine wards in the 250-member municipal body. Delhi Congress Chief Anil Chaudhary has announced that the party will not be participating in the mayoral polls and has decided not to support either the AAP or the BJP in the elections for the mayor and deputy mayor’s posts.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous article
Shankar Mishra ousted from US job after alleged assault on Air India flight involving urine
Next article
CA Exam Results: Final and Intermediate Results to be Announced on January 10
Abhishek Kumar
Abhishek Kumar
Abhishek Kumar is a final year undergraduate student at the University of Delhi, where he is studying English Honors. He is passionate about literature and language, and enjoys researching stories. Laziest in our team and he loves coffee.

Latest News

Sports

Good prognosis for Rishabh Pant after successful knee surgery

Rishabh Pant, an Indian cricketer who plays as a wicketkeeper-batter, had surgery on his knee at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai...
Sports

Sania Mirza’s Outstanding Tennis Career Comes to a Close Due to Injury

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza has announced her retirement from professional tennis due to an elbow injury. Mirza, who...
Business

Vodafone and Idea may Face Shutdown as Debt and Loss of Market Share Threaten Future

Vodafone and Idea, two of India's leading telecommunications companies, may be forced to shut down in the next 45...
Nation

New insights revealed in ‘Pee-gate’ incident involving Shankar Mishra on Air India flight

It's been almost two weeks since the shocking "Pee-gate" scandal that rocked the aviation industry, and now a key...
Business

Flatheads founder Ganesh breaks down on Shark Tank India, receives job offer

During the second season of Shark Tank India, several innovative entrepreneurs presented their business ideas to a panel of...
Entertainment

Get More Done in Less Time with These 10 Simple Relationship Lessons

As we navigate through the demands and obligations of daily life, it can often feel as though there simply...
Sports

INDvsSL: India and Sri Lanka set to clash in decisive T20 match

The final match of the T20I series between India and Sri Lanka will take place tomorrow at 7 PM...
Nation

CA Exam Results: Final and Intermediate Results to be Announced on January 10

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the results of the Chartered Accountant Final and...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate